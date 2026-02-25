S1 E 11: From Executive Orders To Enforcement: Polsinelli's 2026 Playbook (Podcast)

Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm with more than 1,200 attorneys in over 25 offices nationwide. Recognized by legal research firm BTI Consulting as one of the top firms for excellent client service and client relationships, Polsinelli attorneys provide value through practical legal counsel infused with business insight and focus on health care, real estate, finance, technology, private equity and corporate transactions.
within Privacy, Employment and HR, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
From rapid-fire executive orders to the growing role of AI in
agency enforcement, 2026 is already proving to be a consequential
year in Washington. In this episode, we welcome Will Vail and
explore what comes after the headlines, implementation challenges,
litigation trends, appropriations dynamics, and practical
strategies for businesses navigating an evolving regulatory
landscape.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.