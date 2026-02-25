ARTICLE
25 February 2026

S1 E 11: From Executive Orders To Enforcement: Polsinelli's 2026 Playbook (Podcast)

United States Washington Technology
Marisa Campbell,Harry Sporidis, and William Vail
From rapid-fire executive orders to the growing role of AI in agency enforcement, 2026 is already proving to be a consequential year in Washington. In this episode, we welcome Will Vail and explore what comes after the headlines, implementation challenges, litigation trends, appropriations dynamics, and practical strategies for businesses navigating an evolving regulatory landscape.

Authors
Marisa Campbell
Harry Sporidis
William Vail
