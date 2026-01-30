AI Legal Watch: January 2026

2026 United States AI Compliance: State Laws Take Effect Amid Federal Uncertainty

Joe Cahill

Multiple significant state AI laws became effective January 1, 2026. California's Transparency in Frontier AI Act (SB 53), signed September 29, 2025, requires developers of large AI models trained using greater than 10²⁶ FLOPS to publish risk frameworks, report critical safety incidents within 15 days, and implement whistleblower protections, with penalties up to $1 million per violation. Texas's Responsible AI Governance Act (HB 149), signed June 22, 2025, prohibits AI systems designed for "restricted purposes," including encouragement of self-harm, unlawful discrimination, and CSAM generation, with penalties ranging from $10,000–$12,000 for curable violations to $80,000–$200,000 for uncurable violations; no private right of action exists. Illinois's amendment to the Human Rights Act (HB 3773), signed August 9, 2024, makes it a civil rights violation to use AI for employment decisions without notice to employees or in a manner that discriminates against protected classes, with a private right of action available. Looking ahead, the Colorado AI Act (SB 24-205)—the first comprehensive U.S. statute targeting "high-risk" AI systems—takes effect June 30, 2026 (delayed from February 1, 2026, by SB 25B-004), requiring impact assessments, consumer disclosures, and reasonable care to prevent algorithmic discrimination.

At the federal level, the regulatory environment remains in flux. The only standalone federal statute substantively regulating AI systems enacted to date is the TAKE IT DOWN Act (signed May 19, 2025), which requires platforms to establish notice-and-removal processes for non-consensual intimate imagery, including AI-generated deepfakes, by May 19, 2026. President Trump revoked Biden's Executive Order 14110 on January 20, 2025, eliminating prior AI safety requirements. On December 11, 2025, President Trump signed a new executive order titled "Ensuring a National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence," which proposes to preempt state AI laws deemed inconsistent with federal policy and specifically names the Colorado AI Act. For more information and implications therefrom, see ourprior article. Until the relevant legal challenges are resolved, state laws remain enforceable. Organizations should continue to comply with applicable state AI requirements while monitoring the Commerce Department's evaluation of state AI laws, due March 11, 2026.



EU AI Act in Flux: Key Developments to Watch in 2026

Joe Cahill

On November 19, 2025, the European Commission published the Digital Omnibus, a package of legislative proposals to simplify the GDPR, AI Act, and Data Act. The most significant change for businesses is a restructured compliance timeline for high-risk AI systems. The proposal replaces the fixed August 2, 2026, deadline with a conditional timeline tied to the availability of harmonized technical standards: Obligations would apply six months after the Commission confirms compliance support is available for Annex III systems (with a backstop of December 2, 2027) and twelve months for Annex I product-regulated systems (backstop of August 2, 2028). The proposal also amends the GDPR to facilitate AI development. A new Article 88c would explicitly confirm that legitimate interest is a valid legal basis for processing personal data to develop and operate AI systems, provided controllers implement appropriate safeguards including data minimization and an unconditional right for data subjects to object. Additionally, new provisions would permit incidental processing of special category data that residually appears in training datasets despite filtering efforts, subject to technical safeguards, and would allow processing of sensitive data for bias detection and correction.

The proposals are now before the European Parliament and Council. If negotiations proceed smoothly, final adoption could occur by late 2026, with implementation potentially by mid-2027. However, the proposals have received a mixed political reception—civil society groups and center-left members of the European Parliament have criticized the GDPR changes as weakening data protection, which may complicate negotiations. Critically, the AI Act amendments must be adopted before August 2, 2026, for the extended high-risk deadlines to take effect; otherwise, the original compliance dates will apply. Companies should continue preparing for compliance under existing deadlines while monitoring the legislative process closely.



Inside the DOJ's New AI Litigation Task Force

Cailyn Knapp,Bradley Bennett

On January 9, 2026, the United States Department of Justice ("DOJ") announced the creation of an Artificial Intelligence Litigation Task Force ("Task Force") through an internalmemorandum. The Task Force's primary mandate is to challenge state laws regulating artificial intelligence. Its creation was directed by the President in a December 11, 2025,Executive Ordertitled "Ensuring a National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence," which seeks to reduce regulatory compliance costs, particularly for start-ups and emerging technology companies. The Executive Order rests on the premise that compliance with a "patchwork" of state-by-state regulation impedes innovation more than adherence to a minimally burdensome national standard.

Amazon v. Perplexity: Can Website Terms Prevent AI Agent Use?

Coleman Strine

The next generation of AI lawsuits, based on agentic tools, has begun. In Amazon.com Services LLC v. Perplexity AI, Inc., No. 3:25-cv-09514 (NDCA filed Nov. 4, 2025), Amazon has accused Perplexity of violating federal and California computer fraud and abuse statutes based on Perplexity's use of AI agents on amazon.com.

Amazon's allegations are largely based on Perplexity's AI-enabled web browser, Comet, which includes an agentic service that interacts with webpages on behalf of its users. According to Amazon's Complaint, Comet has been used by many individuals to shop on amazon.com. However, Amazon's terms prohibit such use and require automated AI agents to identify themselves, including by disclosing the agent's "identity" in the User-Agent header of all HTTP/HTTPS requests, using the format "Agent/[agent name]." Amazon has characterized Perplexity's actions as "covert" attempts to access its services, partly because Comet does not follow Amazon's identification conventions. As a result, Amazon has brought claims based on (1) the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (18 U.S.C. § 1030, et seq.), alleging that Perplexity accessed Amazon's computers without authorization and with intent to defraud, including "by hiding its agentic activity and violating Amazon's Conditions of Use," and (2) the California Comprehensive Computer Data Access and Fraud Act (California Penal Code § 502), alleging that Perplexity knowingly accessed Amazon's data and used its services without permission.

Along with its Complaint, Amazon filed a motion for preliminary injunction. In response, Perplexity characterized the suit as an exclusionary tactic intended to clear the way for Amazon's own agentic AI products. The motion is set to be heard on February 13.

As more AI agents come online, many companies have become concerned with whether, —and how—they may prevent these agents from using their web services. The outcome of this case will provide useful insight into whether website terms of use, and computer fraud and abuse statutes, are appropriate tools to prevent such use.



The AI Enforcement Seesaw: Federal Retreat Meets State Advance

Parker Hancock

On December 19, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the RAISE Act, making New York the first state to enact major AI safety legislation after President Trump's December 11 executive order calling for federal preemption of state AI laws. Three days later, the FTC voted 2-0 to vacate its 2024 consent order against Rytr LLC, an AI writing tool, explicitly citing the Trump Administration's AI Action Plan.

Same week. Opposite directions. For in-house counsel at companies deploying AI, this juxtaposition captures the new regulatory reality: don't mistake federal pullback for regulatory relief. States are stepping in—and the compliance obligations are multiplying, not simplifying.

New York Courts' AI Committee Annual Report Highlights Accomplishments and Establishes Recommendations for AI-Assisted Filings

Ben Bafumi

The New York Advisory Committee on Artificial Intelligence and the Courts, established in 2024, recently issued its 2025 Annual Report, addressing both the progress made in the past year and proposals for the future. The Committee drafted (with adoption) an Interim Policy on the Use of AI Within the UCS (Unified Court System), which mandates AI training for all judges and staff, restricts unsuitable uses of AI (e.g., general-purpose AI for legal writing and research), and limits generative AI use to approved tools (e.g., ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot). Notably, the Committee also proposed a statewide policy disfavoring any prohibition of generative AI to assist with preparing court documents, accompanied by a model rule highlighting such allowance of AI so long as the use accords with 22 NYCRR Part 130 and the Rules of Professional Conduct (which require truthfulness and accuracy of all court submissions). The rule would negate the need to disclose whether AI was used in preparing court filings and would allow Judges to implement their own "part rules" governing AI use in their courtrooms. The Administrative Board approved the policy and rule for public comment, which closed at the end of December 2025.

Additionally, the Report recommends expansion focused on responsible deployment, equity, and education. Strategic initiatives include advancing narrowly scoped pilot programs—such as a Nassau County Family Court intake assistant for pro se litigants—and exploring a discrete-use chatbot on the New York Courts website. The Report also considers leveraging AI to streamline records management and searchability, clerk workflows, and secure translations. The Report refines ethics guidance, for example, by suggesting mandatory CLE trainings on AI use, bias, and accountability.

The Report makes clear that AI use is welcome—and now almost expected—in New York courts, but it must be used competently and verifiably through diligent attorney oversight. Although there is no court- or system-wide prohibition on AI-assisted filings, submissions must still comply with existing state law and ethical duties. Verification protocols, confidentiality safeguards, and active human review for any AI-assisted work product is paramount. While courts are likely to favor vetted, secure research environments, even these specialized platforms require ongoing validation and review. Judicial management of AI's use in courts, including in official court filings, will only increase.



China's Draft Regulations on Human-Like AI: Key Takeaways

Enrico Picozza

On December 27, 2025, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) releaseddraft regulationsdesigned to govern the burgeoning field of human-like interactive AI services. The proposed rules aim to strike a balance between fostering innovation and ensuring that these services operate safely and align with national values within mainland China. Key requirements for service providers (Providers), among other things, include upholding core socialist values, implementing robust user protections, meeting government reporting standards, and ensuring high-quality training data.

