27 January 2026

AGs Step Up AI Accountability

  • Arizona AG Kris Mayes is investigating reports that xAI's artificial intelligence chatbot Grok, which has been integrated into social media platform X, has been used to generate and distribute child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and nonconsensual, exploitative images, among other alleged conduct.
  • Following an investigation similar to Arizona's, California AG Rob Bonta sent a cease-and-desist letter to xAI demanding that the company take action to stop the creation and distribution of CSAM and nonconsensual intimate images created using Grok.
  • New Mexico AG Raúl Torrez and a New Mexico state representative announced that they will propose in the state legislature the Artificial Intelligence Accountability Act, which would require mandatory latent digital markers identifying content as synthetic, require covered providers to offer free tools to verify the authenticity and origin of digital content, authorize the AG to investigate violations and impose penalties of up to $15,000 per violation, and increase the maximum penalty for using gener

