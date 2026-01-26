FedRAMP Proposes Updates To Authorization Process—Six New RFCs Released For Public Comment

What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1 FedRAMP Modernization Completion: FedRAMP has released six new requests for comments (RFC), aimed at completing the program's modernization under the FedRAMP Authorization Act and OMB Memorandum M-24-15. Contractors may submit feedback through each RFC's designated closing date, ranging from February 12 to March 11, 2026.

Key takeaway #2 Expanded Guidance: The RFCs propose changes to the FedRAMP marketplace, authorization designations, internal assessment processes, and Rev5 certification pathways.

Key takeaway #3 Impact on Cloud Service Providers and Agencies: These changes create new opportunities to expedite FedRAMP validations and Rev5 certifications, while also introducing added obligations, such as assessment‑cost reporting, expanded marketplace transparency, and machine‑readable authorization data requirements.

What is FedRAMP?

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a government-wide initiative established to standardize the security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring of cloud products and services used by federal agencies. FedRAMP's primary objective is to ensure that cloud service providers (CSPs) implement robust security controls to protect federal information in cloud environments. By leveraging a consistent framework for security assessment and authorization, FedRAMP is intended to reduce duplication of effort, cost, and time for both agencies and vendors.

The program's statutory authority has been reinforced through the 2022 FedRAMP Authorization Act, which clarifies requirements for CSPs and strengthens FedRAMP's role in federal cloud security. These updates are designed to enhance transparency, improve stakeholder engagement, and ensure that FedRAMP remains responsive to evolving cybersecurity threats and federal needs.

FedRAMP provides two authorization pathways: the traditional FedRAMP Rev5 agency authorization pathand the modernized FedRAMP 20x authorization path. FedRAMP Rev5 relies on NIST SP 800-53, Revision 5 security controls, requires agency sponsorship, and requires manual review of expansive documentation to validate FedRAMP compliance. FedRAMP 20x, by contrast, uses Key Security Indicators, does not require agency sponsorship, and relies heavily on automated validation of security controls. FedRAMP 20x is currently in Phase 2.

Overview of Released RFCs

On January 13, 2026, FedRAMP announced the release of six new RFCs (numbered 0019 through 0024) as part of its effort to implement the FedRAMP Authorization Act and modernize its processes. The proposed changes focus on clarity, transparency, and quicker authorizations.

The RFCs propose several changes to the FedRAMP program, summarized below:

FedRAMP is seeking stakeholder input on these proposed updates and has staggered comment closing dates to ease the burden on reviewers.

Conclusion

FedRAMP's release of six new RFCs represents a significant milestone in the ongoing modernization of federal cloud security standards and the implementation of the FedRAMP Authorization Act. CSPs, federal agencies, and third-party assessment organizations should take this opportunity to engage in the public comment process to ensure their perspectives are considered in future program requirements. Crowell & Moring continues to monitor these developments and provide guidance on how the proposed updates may affect your FedRAMP authorization strategy, compliance obligations, and risk management practices. For questions about the RFCs or how these changes may impact your organization, please contact our team.