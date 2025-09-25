ARTICLE
25 September 2025

Fueling The Next Wave: From First Raise To Secondaries And Exits

Nearly 100 attendees gathered for an inspiring evening hosted by Foley & Lardner in collaboration with Signals of TED AI San Francisco — bringing together AI-native startup founders, visionary investors, and seasoned operators to explore the future of fast-evolving markets.

Through engaging panels and structured networking sessions, participants explored the full lifecycle of AI enterprises — from securing initial funding and achieving product-market fit to executing strategic acquisitions and driving long-term growth. Including a panel for investors moderated by Partner Louis Lehot and a panel for founders moderated by Partner Natasha Allen, all revolving around the evolving realities of building and scaling AI-native companies.

Whether attendees were launching their first AI venture, investing in transformative technologies, or scaling operations within established companies, the event delivered actionable insights on navigating regulatory landscapes, building resilient teams, developing defensible moats, and positioning for success in an AI-driven future.

