ARTICLE
5 December 2025

State Attorneys General Announce AI Task Force (Podcast)

KD
Contributor

United States Technology
Paul Singer,Beth Bolen Chun,Andrea DeLorimier
+1 Authors

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · State Attorneys General Announce AI Task Force

A coalition of state attorneys general has launched a dedicated AI Task Force aimed at coordinating investigations, enforcement, and regulatory strategy across jurisdictions in an era of rapidly evolving generative AI risks. For legal, compliance, and product teams, this development underscores the urgent need to prepare for multi-state scrutiny of AI use in marketing, privacy, and consumer protection—especially as AGs work together and adopt shared frameworks.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. Singer, Beth Bolen Chun, Abigail Stempson, and Andrea deLorimier.

Authors
Paul Singer
Beth Bolen Chun
Abigail Stempson
Andrea DeLorimier
