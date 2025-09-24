Memorandum Of Understanding Between The Government Of The United States Of America And The Government Of The United Kingdom Of Great Britain And Northern Ireland Regarding The Technology Prosperity Deal (Trump EO Tracker)

The Technology Prosperity Deal directs the United States and United Kingdom to cooperate in strategic science and technology areas including artificial intelligence, civil nuclear, fusion, and quantum technologies. It directs agencies in both countries to launch joint flagship research programs, expand compute access, promote AI exports, develop applications in biotechnology, precision medicine, and space, and align AI policy frameworks and standards. It commits to accelerating deployment of advanced nuclear reactors and fuels, achieving independence from Russian nuclear fuel by 2028, streamlining licensing processes, and advancing fusion energy. It launches initiatives in quantum computing, sensing, and networking such as benchmarking taskforces, code challenges, industry exchange programs, and shared centers of excellence. It also catalyzes an AI for space partnership between the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the UK Space Agency, including developing AI models for space applications and supporting science and exploration missions, such as lunar and Martian foundational models. It further strengthens cooperation on research security, telecommunications including 6G, timing resilience, cyber, and secure investment in critical technologies. A ministerial-level working group will be convened within six months to guide priorities, oversee implementation, and conduct annual reviews. The agreement is non-binding, does not alter existing agreements, and imposes no funding obligations.

Trump Executive Order - Memorandum of Understanding Between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Regarding the Technology Prosperity Deal

