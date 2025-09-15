Loeb's CIO On Innovating With AI

Tell us about your role and the initiatives you lead at the firm.

I lead the teams responsible for our technology, information security, legal innovation and data initiatives at the firm, focusing on developing and implementing solutions that drive firm growth, enhance security and create practical, client-facing innovations. My goal is to ensure that our technology capabilities evolve continuously to streamline operations and deliver long-term value for our clients and the firm.

Why is embracing AI and technological innovation important for the firm's long-term success?

At Loeb, technology and AI are critical to maintaining a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving legal market. Clients expect services that are fast, cost-efficient and data-driven, and staying ahead of these expectations is essential for the firm's success. By integrating AI into our workflows, we position the firm to be more agile and responsive to changing client needs while continuing to deliver exceptional value.

Innovation is not just about speed—it's about adaptability. As client priorities shift and new market trends emerge, the ability to pivot and leverage advanced tools gives us a strategic advantage. AI allows us to uncover insights beyond the traditional scope of legal work, helping us anticipate challenges and provide solutions that go beyond what clients have previously experienced.

What are some examples of AI tools the firm is using, and what are their primary functions?

We've adopted a variety of AI tools that support core legal processes such as research, drafting and due diligence. These tools function as advanced legal assistants, helping our lawyers quickly identify relevant case law, analyze contracts and summarize large volumes of information.

We also use AI to streamline drafting by generating first-pass documents based on firm best practices, reducing the time it takes to prepare high-quality legal content. For transactional work, AI tools can conduct early-stage diligence, extract key deal terms and flag potential issues—work that traditionally has required significant manual effort.

Beyond legal tasks, we leverage AI for knowledge management and productivity, enabling lawyers to locate past agreements, pull firmwide insights and even assist with everyday tasks like meeting preparation and document formatting. Our custom-built, secure AI platform ensures that these capabilities align with client confidentiality and compliance requirements.

How has AI improved internal workflows and operational efficiency?

AI has transformed internal processes by reducing time spent on repetitive tasks such as first-pass document review, clause extraction and case summarization. Tasks that once took hours can now be completed in minutes, saving an average of four to six hours on work that is often non-billable. This efficiency frees lawyers and staff to focus on higher-value activities such as strategy development and client service.



In addition to providing time savings, AI improves knowledge retrieval across the firm. Lawyers can quickly access historical deal data and leverage the full depth of the firm's experience, rather than relying solely on individual or practice-level knowledge. This approach allows us to deliver more informed and strategic advice, enhancing the overall value we provide to clients.

In what ways does the use of AI enhance the quality and speed of service delivery to clients?



AI enables us to deliver faster, more consistent results without compromising quality, providing an additional layer of review that helps identify issues or opportunities that might otherwise be missed. Along with the human review element, this "second set of eyes" helps reduce or highlight the risk of errors and ensures greater accuracy.



The result is a faster turnaround for clients, more tailored strategic advice and consistently strong outcomes. In some cases, we can even use AI-driven insights during early phases of a matter to anticipate challenges and deliver proactive guidance.

How does the firm ensure responsible and ethical use of AI in its operations?

Loeb follows a comprehensive governance framework that prioritizes security, compliance and ethical standards. Data privacy is paramount: All tools operate within secure environments, and no information is shared outside the firm's approved systems. Every AI output is validated by a lawyer before it is shared with a client, ensuring that human judgment remains central to the process.



Training is another cornerstone of our approach. Lawyers must complete mandatory AI training—delivered by practicing lawyers and offered as CLE credit—before gaining access to the tools. This training covers capabilities, limitations and ethical considerations, ensuring that all users understand both the benefits and the potential risks. We also conduct rigorous vendor due diligence, including security and privacy reviews, before adopting any AI platform.



Internally, resources such as our intranet, LoebLink, and the Azure resource center provide guidance on governance, client-specific requirements and best practices. Our philosophy is clear: AI is a tool to augment, not replace, lawyer knowledge, and we are committed to maintaining the highest professional and ethical obligations.

What future opportunities does the firm see in expanding its use of AI?

We are in the early stages of a journey that is moving quickly but deliberately. Our focus is on scaling AI in a way that enhances both simple and complex transactions while maintaining the quality that clients expect from Loeb. Opportunities ahead include strengthening internal knowledge management, creating real-time client insights, and developing secure, client-facing tools that provide greater transparency and strategic value.



In the near term, AI will continue to drive efficiency and improve team effectiveness. Long term, it will allow us to differentiate Loeb in the marketplace, deliver more proactive advice and create new ways to serve clients. The goal is not a single "big bang" transformation but a series of meaningful improvements that, together, reshape how we deliver legal services.

