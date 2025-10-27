Too Much Chatter? AGs Continue Criticism Of AI Chatbots (Podcast)

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Too Much Chatter? AGs Continue Criticism of AI Chatbots

California and Delaware AGs are pressing OpenAI on child safety, warning that its recapitalization plan is subject to review and urging stronger safeguards. At the same time, AG Bonta backed California's LEAD for Kids Act, which would restrict companion chatbots for minors unless strict protections are in place.

For legal, compliance, and product teams, these actions signal rising state-level scrutiny of AI and potential penalties for companies that design chatbots without adequate safeguards.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul Singer, Abigail Stempson, Beth Chun, and Andrea deLorimier.

