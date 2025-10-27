ARTICLE
27 October 2025

Too Much Chatter? AGs Continue Criticism Of AI Chatbots (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

United States Technology
Paul Singer,Abigail Stempson,Andrea DeLorimier
+1 Authors
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Too Much Chatter? AGs Continue Criticism of AI Chatbots

AppleSoundCloudSpotify

California and Delaware AGs are pressing OpenAI on child safety, warning that its recapitalization plan is subject to review and urging stronger safeguards. At the same time, AG Bonta backed California's LEAD for Kids Act, which would restrict companion chatbots for minors unless strict protections are in place.

For legal, compliance, and product teams, these actions signal rising state-level scrutiny of AI and potential penalties for companies that design chatbots without adequate safeguards.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul Singer, Abigail Stempson, Beth Chun, and Andrea deLorimier.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Paul Singer
Paul Singer
Photo of Abigail Stempson
Abigail Stempson
Photo of Beth Bolen Chun
Beth Bolen Chun
Photo of Andrea DeLorimier
Andrea DeLorimier
