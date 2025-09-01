Bipartisan Effort By State AGs Pushes Tech Companies To Take Action Against Deepfake Imagery

Key Takeaways

Massachusetts AG Andrea Campbell co-led a group of 47 state AGs in calling on technology companies to increase efforts to combat generative AI "deepfake" images, including deepfake pornography.

The letters to providers of payment platforms and search engines represent a shift in approach, directly engaging with companies that may not themselves produce the AI product causing the identified harm.

While AGs push for legislative change, they may continue to lean on existing legal frameworks, including consumer protection law, to address perceived harms from AI.

Companies should evaluate their potential touchpoints with AI enterprises—including where AI firms act as business partners or consumers of services—to evaluate potential exposure to expanding state AG and regulatory inquiries into AI-related harms.

On August 26, a bipartisan group of 47 state attorneys general issued letters calling on major tech companies to increase their efforts to stop the spread of computer-generated and nonconsensual "deepfake" images, particularly including deepfake pornography. The AGs directed their calls to two groups of companies providing either search engines or payment platforms.



In the letters, the AGs requested dialogues with the companies to learn what steps payment platforms and search engines, respectively, were already undertaking to protect against dangers of deepfake pornography, and what more could be done within their existing technical limitations and terms of service. The AGs pointed to existing limitations in search engines that channel certain dangerous searches—such as "how to build a bomb" or "how to kill yourself"— towards safer results—such as government sources or suicide-prevention resources—and suggested they adopt similar guardrails for searches related to deepfake pornography. They also pointed to exemplar terms of service or acceptable-use policies in payments platforms that those companies could use to block payments intended to promote deepfake pornography.



Massachusetts AG Andrea Campbell co-led the effort with the AGs of Kentucky, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Utah and Vermont. In a press release, AG Campbell's office expressly connected these letters to her office's broader efforts to address the potential dangers resulting from the emergence of artificial intelligence. These have included a recent letter to AI companies regarding AI chatbots' ability to engage in sexual conversations with children, as well as a September 2023 letter to Congress and a first-in-kind April 2024 legal advisory to AI developers, suppliers, and users regarding obligations under existing state consumer protection, anti-discrimination, and data security laws (which we wrote about at the time, here).



Nonetheless, the August 26 letters signal a slight shift in approach by sweeping in companies—search engines and payment platforms—that are not themselves the developers of the subject AI technologies that pose the identified harm. The letters also demonstrate that while the AGs have encouraged legislative action on AI-specific protections, they will not necessarily wait for legislative reforms, and will continue to lean on existing legal frameworks and practices, including state consumer protection laws, to address perceived harms in the meantime.



The letters provide occasion for companies operating in a variety of technological spaces to evaluate their exposure to AI-related harms, including through their relationships with AI developers as business partners or consumers of services, and the manner in which their existing practices or policies could be modified to account for and mitigate such harms. Foley Hoag's State Attorneys General and Privacy and Data Security Practices have substantial experience preempting and resolving interactions with State Attorneys General and other regulatory authorities, and can assist with navigating this increasingly scrutinized space.

