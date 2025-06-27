Full Spectrum AI Governance In Healthcare: From Legal Strategy To Operational Execution (Video)

With AI adoption accelerating across healthcare, stakeholders are under pressure to implement solutions that deliver value while meeting growing regulatory scrutiny.

Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.

self

With AI adoption accelerating across healthcare, stakeholders are under pressure to implement solutions that deliver value while meeting growing regulatory scrutiny. This webinar will explore how stakeholders such as hospitals and payers can successfully implement AI while navigating governance, compliance, and operational challenges. The session will offer practical guidance on bridging technical and legal considerations for successful AI adoption – particularly in high-risk, regulated healthcare settings.

This session brings together Sheppard Mullin's healthcare regulatory and legal expertise with Keystone's deep experience designing and implementing enterprise AI platforms. Together, we'll walk through how healthcare leaders can approach AI adoption safely and effectively – starting with use cases that deliver real value while building toward scalable, compliant, and governable solutions.

This session bridges policy and implementation—giving decision-makers practical tools to move AI forward with confidence.

Sheppard Mullin helps clients understand what governance, guardrails, and legal frameworks are required to remain compliant, defensible, and protected as they adopt AI.

helps clients understand what governance, guardrails, and legal frameworks are required to remain compliant, defensible, and protected as they adopt AI. Keystone brings the technical and operational lens—designing the systems, infrastructure, and workflows that bring those governance requirements to life at enterprise scale.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.