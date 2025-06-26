ARTICLE
26 June 2025

Deployment Of AI In The Workplace In France–The Importance Of Consulting With The Work Forces

KG
K&L Gates LLP

Contributor

K&L Gates LLP logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore Firm Details
In a significant ruling on 14 February 2025, the First Instance Court of Nanterre, France ordered a company to suspend the deployment of several artificial intelligence tools until proper consultation with its Works Council has been completed.
United States Technology
Claude-Étienne Armingaud and Josefine Beil

In a significant ruling on 14 February 2025, the First Instance Court of Nanterre, France ordered a company to suspend the deployment of several artificial intelligence tools until proper consultation with its Works Council has been completed.

The company started implementing new AI applications while the mandatory Works Council consultation process was still ongoing. Despite the claim that these tools were merely in a "pilot phase," the court found that their deployment to employees constituted actual implementation rather than simple experimentation.

The court's decision emphasizes the importance of respecting employee representation rights in the digital transformation of workplaces, especially in France. This injunctive relief ruled that the premature implementation of the AI tools constituted a "manifestly unlawful disturbance" of the Works Council prerogatives.

This case sets an important precedent for companies implementing AI technologies in France, highlighting the necessity of proper employee consultation procedures before deploying new technological tools in the workplace, in addition to the recently adopted EU AI Act.

The EU AI Act classifies AI systems into four categories: prohibited AI systems, high-risk AI systems (HRAIS), general purpose AI Models (GPAIM), and low-risk AI systems.

Obligations being based on the AI systems risk-level, the most stringent rules apply to HRAIS providers which must particularly:

  • Implement comprehensive risk management systems;
  • Ensure data governance;
  • Maintain technical documentation;
  • Guarantee transparency;
  • Enable human oversight;
  • Meet standards for accuracy, robustness, and cybersecurity;
  • Conduct conformity assessments; and
  • Cooperate with regulators.

General Purpose AI Models (GPAIM), must fulfill obligations such as issue technical documentation, comply with EU copyright rules, and provide summaries of their training data. GPAIMs posing systemic risks must also undergo model evaluations, risk mitigation, and incident reporting.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Claude-Étienne Armingaud
Claude-Étienne Armingaud
Person photo placeholder
Josefine Beil
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More