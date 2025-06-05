"How AI Tools For IP Protection Are Reinventing Patent Monitoring And Enforcement"

In an article published by Today's General Counsel, Marshall Gerstein Partner and patent attorney Ryan Phelan offers legal team guidance on using artificial intelligence to reduce intellectual property infringement

In an article published by Today's General Counsel, Marshall Gerstein Partner and patent attorney Ryan Phelan offers legal team guidance on using artificial intelligence to reduce intellectual property infringement. While the growing complexity and volume of global patent filings make it challenging to monitor and safeguard inventions using traditional methods, AI offers advanced capabilities to detect potential infringement.

"For in-house legal departments, the rise of AI-powered tools to detect and prevent IP infringement isn't just a technical advancement, but a strategic advantage," Phelan writes. "As companies face growing pressure to protect their innovations in increasingly competitive markets, AI offers a scalable, proactive way to monitor potential infringements, reduce litigation risk, and safeguard valuable assets."

