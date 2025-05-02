How To Prepare For A Software Demonstration (Video)

Software demonstrations are a key part of the sales cycle and your evaluation of competing software products.

Software vendors will wow you with features and functionality.

You need to step back and ensure you have an objective system to evaluate the software and functionality across competing product demonstrations.

Vendors will sometimes show specific demonstration software that has little resemblance to the software you will implement.

You need to question everything you see and ensure that what you are shown is real and represents the product you are going to buy.

How do you get the most out of software demonstrations, and how do you overcome the fundamental flaws of software demos?

I discuss these issues in my latest video.

