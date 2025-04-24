Ankura CTIX FLASH Update - April 18, 2025

Malware Activity

A Call for Vigilance Against Evolving Malware Threats

In an alarming evolution of cyber threats, Midnight Blizzard, a cyber-espionage group, has recently enhanced its tactics by deploying new Grapeloader malware as part of a sophisticated phishing campaign targeting embassy personnel. The malware, delivered through deceptive emails, aims to compromise sensitive information and maintain surveillance on diplomatic communications. Meanwhile, a new strain of malware known as ResolverRAT is currently being deployed to target pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations globally, raising significant cybersecurity concerns. This sophisticated threat is designed to gain unauthorized access to sensitive information and potentially disrupt vital operations within these critical sectors. Additionally, state-sponsored hackers have been increasingly targeting critical infrastructure and sensitive sectors using sophisticated cyberattacks, one of which involves a new malicious tool dubbed "SonicWall." This weaponized malware is designed to exploit vulnerabilities within systems, aiming at disrupting operations and stealing sensitive information. The final article discusses the emergence of a sophisticated malware called "BPFdoor," which utilizes a novel approach to establish a covert communication channel on compromised systems. This malicious software embeds itself within the Linux kernel, allowing it to remain undetected while executing commands and siphoning data. Together, these developments underscore an urgent need for organizations across all sectors to fortify their cybersecurity measures and engage in international cooperation for intelligence sharing in order to defend against these sophisticated and often targeted attacks, emphasizing that the digital landscape demands vigilant and proactive security protocols. CTIX analysts will continue to report on the latest malware strains and attack methodologies.

Threat Actor Activity

Crypto Malware Being Pre-Installed in Chinese Manufactured Android Smartphones

Cheap Android smartphones manufactured by Chinese companies have been found pre-installed with trojanized applications masquerading as WhatsApp and Telegram, containing cryptocurrency clipper functionality. This campaign, active since June 2024, marks a significant escalation in malware use, directly targeting the supply chain to preload devices with malicious applications. Researchers discovered that fraudulent applications were embedded in the software pre-installed on these phones. The compromised devices are primarily low-end models mimicking premium brands like Samsung and Huawei, with names such as S23 Ultra and P70 Ultra, manufactured under the SHOWJI brand. Attackers used applications to falsify technical specifications displayed on the About Device page, deceiving users into believing the phones run Android 14 with enhanced hardware. The trojan, dubbed Shibai, is created using LSPatch, an open-source project that injects malicious code into legitimate software. Approximately forty (40) applications, including messengers and QR code scanners, were modified in this manner. Researchers' analysis revealed that the malware hijacks the application update process to download APK files from an attacker-controlled server, replacing cryptocurrency wallet addresses in conversations with the adversary's addresses to reroute transactions. The malware displays correct wallet addresses to the sender while altering them for the recipient, facilitating unauthorized access and asset drainage. In addition to wallet address manipulation, the malware extracts device information, WhatsApp messages, and images from various folders, scanning them for wallet recovery phrases. Despite the anonymity of the campaign's organizers, they utilize thirty (30) domains for app distribution and over sixty (60) command-and-control (C2) servers. The attackers have amassed more than $1.6 million over two (2) years, highlighting the effectiveness of this supply chain compromise.

Vulnerabilities

CISA Adds Actively Exploited SonicWall SMA Device Vulnerability to the KEV Catalog

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued a renewed warning regarding CVE-2021-20035, a high-severity remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability affecting SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 100 Series devices (including models 200, 210, 400, 410, and 500v) following confirmed evidence of active exploitation. Initially disclosed in 2021 and originally thought to only enable denial-of-service (DoS) attacks, this operating system command injection flaw arises from improper neutralization of special elements in the SMA100 management interface. It allows remote, authenticated attackers with low privileges to execute arbitrary commands as the "nobody" user, potentially leading to full code execution. The impacted versions include firmware 10.2.1.0-17sv, 10.2.0.7-34sv, and 9.0.0.10-28sv and earlier, with fixes available in subsequent releases. SonicWall recently revised its advisory to reflect the exploit's seriousness, raising the CVSS score to 7.2/10 and acknowledging active exploitation in-the-wild. CISA has since added the flaw to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, and under Binding Operational Directive 22-01, all Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies are required to patch affected systems by May 7, 2025. While this directive applies to federal entities, CTIX analysts strongly urge all organizations to prioritize remediation due to the widespread risk posed by such vulnerabilities.

