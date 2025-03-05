Kratsios And Meador Confirmation Hearing Focuses On AI, Spectrum And Big Tech

Michael Kratsios, nominee for the lead role at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Mark Meador, nominee for the FTC Commissioner position, appeared before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation for their confirmation hearing on February 25.

The confirmation hearing, conducted against a backdrop of both a growing threat from Chinese AI models and impending cuts to key federal science and technology agencies, highlighted issues ranging from emerging technologies like AI and quantum computing to alleged censorship of conservative viewpoints on technology platforms.

Overview

On February 25, the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation held a confirmation hearing for Michael Kratsios, tapped by President Donald Trump to serve as the Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), and Mark Meador, selected by President Trump to serve as a Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The hearing, led by committee chairman Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and ranking member Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), covered a wide variety of topics addressing technological development and innovation, including spectrum repurposing, artificial intelligence (AI) policy, workforce growth and development, and "Big Tech" censorship.

Kratsios, who currently works at Scale AI, served in President Trump's previous administration as the chief technology officer of OSTP—a role for which he was confirmed unanimously by the Senate. In that role, Kratsios focused on AI policy, establishing the American AI Initiative and the National AI Initiative Office. Kratsios was also the former Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, a position in which he was involved in efforts to test and repurpose federal spectrum. Meador, a lawyer, has previously worked at the Department of Justice as well as for Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) as his deputy chief counsel for antitrust and competition policy.

Throughout the hearing, Kratsios developed many of his responses using four themes for encouraging technological innovation: research and development, removing barriers to innovation, workforce development and international engagement. Meador, for his part, vowed a commitment to abide by the applicable laws and authorities governing the FTC in his role as a Commissioner.

A Focus on Spectrum

Spectrum policy, especially with regard to repurposing federal spectrum for commercial use, was a major point of interest for many senators.

Senator Cruz, who championed the 2024 Spectrum Pipeline Act, expressed particular interest in whether it is "technologically possible" to broaden use of spectrum traditionally allocated for federal purposes without compromising national security. Kratsios acknowledged that it is important to examine better ways to utilize/share spectrum allocated for federal use and that it is possible to do so without minimizing national security use cases.

Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE) questioned Kratsios regarding the role of the Department of Defense (DOD) in shaping national spectrum policy and using its "unique testing abilities" for wireless technologies. Senator Fischer specifically probed Kratsios for lessons learned from the auction of spectrum in the 3.45-3.55 gigahertz (GHz) band mandated by the America's Mid-Band Initiative Team (AMBIT) Act, asking whether the revenue from the auction was impacted after costly expenditures to compress the spectrum use of defense systems operating in the lower 3 GHz band to accommodate opening the band for auction. Kratsios stated that AMBIT "provided an opportunity for a technical analysis of that spectrum range" and found a way to move national security activities to lower bands. In terms of the costs, Kratsios contended that there are always costs associated with moving resources between spectrum bands, but he has not been apprised of the latest numbers associated with that effort since leaving office.

Senator Cantwell expressed an interest in Kratsios' views regarding spectrum test beds. Kratsios highlighted DOD's ability to easily conduct tests of advanced spectrum technology at military facilities, which often are not subject to the same approvals and requirements as non-military test sites.

AI Policy and a Growing International Threat

Kratsios faces Senate confirmation after a flurry of Trump administration executive orders, including one titled "Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence," which promotes the development of AI systems that are "free from ideological bias or engineered social agendas." As such, Kratsios' approach to AI was a prominent discussion point during the hearing.

Given Kratsios' prior work on federal AI initiatives, many senators posed questions regarding his plans for AI-related research. In response to Senator Cruz asking how Kratsios aims to build on his past work, Kratsios stated that the most important thing in forming an AI strategy is to leverage the various missions of different agencies and to focus AI initiatives based on those missions. He cited the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which uses measurement science methods to develop standards, as an example of an agency that should implement the AI strategy from the measurement science perspective, in line with its mission. In response to questions from Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO), Kratsios indicated that OSTP has a "critical" role and should be the "convener and coordinator" on national strategies for emerging technologies like AI and quantum computing.

Senator Todd Young (R-IN) sought more information on leveraging public-private partnerships in emerging technologies, including AI, to ensure the United States remains a leader in innovation. Kratsios expressed his support for such partnerships and noted that the National Science Foundation (NSF) and DOD can work with the private sector to conduct basic research and development that will translate into commercial opportunities.

In line with President Trump's recent executive order, Senator Cruz criticized former President Joseph Biden's AI initiatives for supporting research into the risks of AI, including misinformation and model bias. While Kratsios did not provide details other than restating his commitment to working on the AI action plan in coordination with the White House, Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), who spoke directly after Senator Cruz, submitted a question for the record on whether Kratsios believes there is bias in AI.

Meador also faced some questioning on AI, with Senator John Hickenlooper (D-CO) asking for Meador's opinion on how the FTC should view malicious use cases of AI. Meador cited the FTC's ability to investigate and stop the use of unfair and deceptive practices as a way to target malicious AI use. Senator Schmitt also queried Meador about the "overregulation" of AI to foster AI models that would be considered more progressive. Meador emphasized that enforcing competition laws is a way to ensure consumers have the ability to choose among AI platforms.

Both Republican and Democratic senators pointed to the growth of China as a threat, especially in the AI space with new models like DeepSeek. Kratsios stated that the United States should effectively execute a "promote and protect" strategy, enforcing its export controls on critical technologies while also ensuring research and development funding is properly allocated to drive innovation. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) asked Kratsios his view on collaborating with the private sector to establish minimum security requirements for AI models like DeepSeek. Kratsios, arguing that it is critical for the government to consider ways to work with model developers to test technologies and standards, pointed to the measurement science capabilities of NIST as a way to create effective testing and evaluation standards for AI models that could lead to security-related requirements.

Big Tech and Privacy

Meador fielded several questions from senators on both sides of the aisle regarding a recent FTC push to prevent online censorship through a Request for Information seeking public comment on technology platform censorship. In response to Senator Cruz, who highlighted "Big Tech" censorship as the "single greatest threat to free speech," Meador expressed interest in collecting all the facts about online censorship before taking action to determine if there was deception of consumers. Senator Ed Markey (D-MA), a Democrat, questioned the "baseless claim" that "Big Tech" companies unfairly censor conservative viewpoints, and asked Meador to commit to an objective review of the facts. In response, Meador stated that if confirmed, he would analyze the issue using the threshold question of whether a specific action violates a provision of the Federal Trade Commission Act, and that he shares the "overarching concern" for how content moderation is interpreted by platforms. Senator Schmitt, a Republican who spoke directly after Senator Markey, took issue with that contention, arguing that it is "nonsense" that censorship of conservative viewpoints is not occurring on "Big Tech" platforms.

Senator Markey also asked Meador to confirm that he would prioritize enforcement of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). Meador stated that protecting the online privacy of children and teens is one of his "most important missions." Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) also highlighted pending legislation like the Kids Online Privacy Act, and obtained a commitment from Meador to work with members of Congress to get the legislation passed.

Workforce Efficiency and Development

In light of recent statements by the Trump administration indicating a desire to cut NSF funding by as much as 66%, many Democratic senators questioned Kratsios on his commitment to developing and maintaining a federal science and technology workforce. Kratsios deferred to the administration's decision-making process, stating that it is the prerogative of any new administration to examine its team and determine the best path forward to achieve its priorities. In terms of funding cuts, Kratsios emphasized that he would ensure that all budgeted and appropriated dollars would be spent on the most productive uses possible and that he was committed to building a team that has the "best scientists and technologists" and is "informed by high-quality, sound science."

Takeaways

The Senate Commerce confirmation hearing for Kratsios and Meador served as a preview of congressional views on technological development, AI innovation, spectrum policy, privacy and censorship, and workforce development—including partisan differences on these issues. If confirmed, Kratsios and Meador will take on roles of increasing importance as these technology and privacy challenges continue to dominate the national conversation, with further action by the Trump administration likely to come.

