ARTICLE
5 November 2025

David Gonski On Leading Transformation In The Age Of AI (Video)

AM
Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

Alvarez & Marsal logo
Explore Firm Details
As AI evolves at unprecedented speed, Gonski urges decision-makers to keep their ears open, actively explore emerging technologies, and continuously update their understanding.
United States Technology
Alvarez & Marsal
Alvarez & Marsal are most popular:
  • within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Criminal Law and Law Practice Management topic(s)

As AI evolves at unprecedented speed, Gonski urges decision-makers to keep their ears open, actively explore emerging technologies, and continuously update their understanding.

This is a rare opportunity to hear strategic insights from one of Australia's most respected board leaders on how effective boards can lead with agility, curiosity, and inclusion in the age of AI.

Originally published 31 October 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Alvarez & Marsal
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More