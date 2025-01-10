5 Trends To Watch: 2025 Emerging Technology

- AI Enhanced Cybersecurity: Given the regulatory, data privacy, and intellectual property landmines that exist, as companies look to roll out formal policies and guidelines, they may look to deploy AI-based tools that can address any potential cybersecurity threats.
- Battery Technology Advancements in Interchangeability and Longevity: Interchangeable battery modules are expected to continue gaining traction, especially in electric vehicles (EVs) and portable energy storage devices, simplifying replacements and facilitating the adoption of battery-swapping infrastructure. This extends the utility of battery components and enhances user convenience, reduces downtime, and supports sustainable practices. Simultaneously, battery longevity is improving with lithium-sulfur and advanced solid-state designs enabling significantly longer life cycles and less wear and tear from repeated charging and discharging.
- Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Constellations for Communication: Technology and satellite companies are expanding their networks to provide global high-speed internet coverage, including to remote and underserved areas. "Mega-constellations" of small satellites are increasingly equipped with laser links, enabling them to communicate directly with each other without relying on ground stations, which is expected to enhance the efficiency of data transmission while reducing infrastructure investment, especially by developing regions around the world.
- Quantum Computing: Quantum computing technology is attracting significant funding interests. While challenges persist, there is undeniably momentum in the commercialization of the technology by both the startup community and established tech giants. The continued growth in the area of AI can certainly help since machine learning is one area in which quantum computing is expected to excel.
- Space Technology Evolution: Space technology is evolving with advances in reusable rocket and smart propulsion technology which should significantly lower the barrier to space access for both government and privately funded space missions, while making future space exploration, commercialization, and sustainability more feasible.
