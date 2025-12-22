ARTICLE
22 December 2025

New SEC Cybersecurity Rules Begin To Take Effect

KM
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Contributor

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP logo
Katten is a firm of first choice for clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services globally. Our nationally and internationally recognized practices include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth.
Explore Firm Details
On May 16, 2024, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) unanimously approved amendments to Regulation S-P, which imposes new rules relating to cybersecurity breaches...
United States Technology
Richard D. Marshall
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Richard D. Marshall’s articles from Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP are most popular:
  • in United States

On May 16, 2024, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) unanimously approved amendments to Regulation S-P, which imposes new rules relating to cybersecurity breaches involving investment advisers and broker-dealers. Larger entities must comply with the new rules by December 3, 2025, while smaller entities must comply by June 3, 2026. The amendments to Regulation S-P added requirements compelling covered institutions to adopt written policies and procedures that are reasonably designed to detect, respond to, and recover from unauthorized access to or use of customer nonpublic personal information.

Recovery or response program procedures include:

  1. assess the nature and scope of any incident;
  2. take appropriate steps to contain and control the incident; and
  3. notify affected individuals whose Sensitive Customer Information was, or is reasonably likely to have been, accessed or used without authorization unless, after a reasonable investigation, the covered institution determines that the Sensitive Customer Information has not been, and is not reasonably likely to be, used in a manner that would result in substantial harm or inconvenience.

Under the amendments to Regulation S-P, financial institutions' incident response programs must include policies and procedures "reasonably designed to require oversight, including through due diligence on and monitoring, of service providers" to ensure the financial institution meets its customer notification requirements.

Although trade associations urged the SEC to delay the compliance date for these amendments, the SEC declined to do so. While larger firms must already comply with the new requirements, smaller firms are still expected to comply by June 3, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Richard D. Marshall
Richard D. Marshall
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More