Employee Use Of GenAI: Chat GPT And Beyond (Video)

Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Join Sheppard Mullin and SunLaw for a lively discussion of the
implications of and strategies for integrating Generative AI
technologies, such as Chat GPT, into the workplace. We will share
insights on best practices for implementing GenAI solutions, aiming
to balance technological advancement with legal safeguards.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.