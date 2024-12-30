Employee Use Of GenAI: Chat GPT And Beyond (Video)

Join Sheppard Mullin and SunLaw for a lively discussion of the implications of and strategies for integrating Generative AI technologies, such as Chat GPT, into the workplace.

Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.

self

Join Sheppard Mullin and SunLaw for a lively discussion of the implications of and strategies for integrating Generative AI technologies, such as Chat GPT, into the workplace. We will share insights on best practices for implementing GenAI solutions, aiming to balance technological advancement with legal safeguards.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.