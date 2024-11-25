Technology & Artificial Intelligence - Outlook For The 119th Congress & The Trump Administration

Back To Genesis: How AI Will Shape Our Future Using The Past (Feat. Nir Peled) (Podcast)

DoD Issues The Final Rule For The CMMC Program In Advance Of The Transition To A New Administration

AI Notetakers: What Must Lawyers Do To Use Them?

Six Years In The Making, DoD Releases Proposed Rule Requiring Disclosure Of Foreign Review Of Code For IT, Cybersecurity, Critical Infrastructure, And Weapons System Products And Services

Technology From The Top: AI, Data And The Future Of Business With Today's CIOs – Shannon Johnston (Podcast)

State-Specific Legislation Adds Layer Of Complexity To Use Of AI In Health Care

Six Years In The Making, DoD Releases Proposed Rule Requiring Disclosure Of Foreign Review Of Code For IT, Cybersecurity, Critical Infrastructure, And Weapons System Products And Services

Technology From The Top: AI, Data And The Future Of Business With Today's CIOs – Shannon Johnston (Podcast)

State-Specific Legislation Adds Layer Of Complexity To Use Of AI In Health Care

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

While the impact of a Trump administration on artificial intelligence (AI) and other issues is not yet clear, there remains the possibility of efforts to repeal/replace the Biden AI executive order (EO)...

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Accept