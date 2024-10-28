Watch Now

On 17 October, the firm hosted the webinar, AI Horizons: Understanding AI's Legal Impact Across Industries. Panel members addressed the potential impacts of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the globe exploring how AI technologies are transforming companies across all industries and the multifaceted legal issues they encounter due to AI implementation. This series focuses on key topics such as data privacy, compliance, regulatory challenges, intellectual property rights, and liability concerns within the AI ecosystem.

Moderators

George Summerfield - Partner, K&L Gates

