ARTICLE
28 October 2024

AI Horizons: Understanding AI's Legal Impact Across Industries Webinar Series

KG
K&L Gates

Contributor

K&L Gates logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore Firm Details
On 17 October, the firm hosted the webinar, AI Horizons: Understanding AI's Legal Impact Across Industries. Panel members addressed the potential impacts of Artificial Intelligence (AI)...
United States Technology
Photo of George C. Summerfield
Photo of Brian P. Bozzo
Authors

Watch Now

On 17 October, the firm hosted the webinar, AI Horizons: Understanding AI's Legal Impact Across Industries. Panel members addressed the potential impacts of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the globe exploring how AI technologies are transforming companies across all industries and the multifaceted legal issues they encounter due to AI implementation. This series focuses on key topics such as data privacy, compliance, regulatory challenges, intellectual property rights, and liability concerns within the AI ecosystem.

Moderators

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of George C. Summerfield
George C. Summerfield
Photo of Brian P. Bozzo
Brian P. Bozzo
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More