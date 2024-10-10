ARTICLE
10 October 2024

Nobel Prize In Physics Awarded To Two Pioneers In Artificial Intelligence

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Today, the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Geoffrey Hinton and John Hopfield for their pioneering contributions to machine learning, marking a significant milestone...
United States Technology
Photo of Austin J. Kim
Authors

Today, the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Geoffrey Hinton and John Hopfield for their pioneering contributions to machine learning, marking a significant milestone in the history of artificial intelligence. Their work in the 1980s laid the foundation for artificial neural networks, a type of computer architecture that mirrors the brain's ability to recognize patterns and learn by example. These neural networks form the cornerstone of many AI technologies today. By enabling machines to "learn" from example data, their breakthroughs continue to drive innovation across industries, shaping the future of technology in profound ways.

Two scientists credited with laying the "foundation of today's powerful machine learning," University of Toronto professor emeritus Geoffrey Hinton and Princeton University professor John Hopfield, were awarded the Nobel Prize in physics today. Their discoveries and inventions laid the groundwork for many of the recent breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, the Nobel committee at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said. Since the 1980s, their work has enabled the creation of artificial neural networks, computer architecture loosely modeled after the structure of the brain. By mimicking the way our brains make connections, neural networks allow AI tools to essentially "learn by example." Developers can train an artificial neural network to recognize complex patterns by feeding it data, undergirding some of the most high-profile uses of AI today, from language generation to image recognition.

View referenced article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Austin J. Kim
Austin J. Kim
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More