Akin Intelligence - June 2024

Welcome to the June edition of Akin Intelligence. This month, the General Services Administration (GSA) launched its first AI-focused cohort of Presidential Innovation Fellows (PIF), bringing together experts from across the country to work on projects that maximize AI's potential, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency conducted the federal government's first tabletop exercise with the private sector, and the European Union (EU) began preparations for its AI Act to take effect. In courts, new cases were filed against music generators alleging copyright infringement. Meanwhile, industry continued efforts to improve safety and security, Apple announced its first consumer-facing AI and reports continue to show the impacts of AI tools in the workforce.

In This Issue

Federal Action

Congressional Action

Health Care

Judicial Action & Administrative Proceedings

State Action

Industry Action

EU and U.K. Updates

China Updates

Akin Thought Leadership

Events

Federal Action

Presidential Innovation Fellows Launches First AI-Focused Cohort

On June 17, 2024, the GSA announced the launch of its second class of PIF, the first class to focus exclusively on AI. This AI cohort includes 11 experts from tech companies, startups and organizations across the country. The group will work on projects to maximize AI's potential to increase access to justice, minimize consumer harm and enhance the electric grid infrastructure. The PIF program serves as a federal talent pipeline to recruit top AI talent into government.

CISA, JCDC, Partners Conduct AI Tabletop Exercise

On June 13, 2024, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), in collaboration with the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), conducted the federal government's first tabletop exercise with the private sector. The exercise brought together more than 50 AI experts to work on effective and coordinated response to AI security incidents. The exercise consisted of simulating a cybersecurity incident involving an AIenabled system and collaborating on information sharing protocols for incident response.

OSTP Holds Meeting on "AI Aspirations"

On June 13, 2024, Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) hosted a meeting with leaders from across government, congress, nonprofits and industry to discuss future advances that could be made with AI. Applications for AI discussed at the meeting include in medicine, weather forecasts, education, electrical grids and transportation. More information on these goals can be found here.

FCC Announces CSRIC Members and Meeting Date

On June 10, 2024, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that it has rechartered the Communications Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council (CSRIC). The CSRIC consists of 50 members from government and industry to provide advice and recommendations to the FCC, with one working group solely focusing on issues related to AI's role in communications networks. The Council convened for its first meeting on June 28.

FCC Unveils First Step in AI Transparency Effort for AI Content in Political Ads

On May 22, 2024, the FCC announced a proposal to look into whether the FCC should require disclosure of AI-generated content in political ads on radio and TV. If the proposal is adopted, the FCC would issue a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to initiate proceedings that aim to increase transparency in political ads. The proposal would not prohibit AI-generated content in political ads, but rather require that the content be disclosed to the public.

FCC Unveils First Step in AI Transparency Effort for AI Content in Political Ads

On May 22, 2024, the FCC announced a proposal to look into whether the FCC should require disclosure of AI-generated content in political ads on radio and TV. If the proposal is adopted, the FCC would issue a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to initiate proceedings that aim to increase transparency in political ads. The proposal would not prohibit AI-generated content in political ads, but rather require that the content be disclosed to the public.

Treasury Releases Request for Information on AI in Financial Services

On June 6, 2024, the Treasury Department released a request for information (RFI) on the Uses, Opportunities and Risks of AI in the Financial Services Sector. Through this RFI, Treasury seeks public comment to increase its understanding of how AI is being used in the financial services sector and the opportunities and risks presented by these applications. Treasury will be accepting comments until August 12.

Secretary Raimondo Convenes AI Roundtable in Singapore

On June 5, 2024, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo convened a roundtable discussion with Singapore's Minister of Communications and Information Josephine Teo to discuss AI with business and tech leaders. The officials emphasized the importance of harnessing the full potential of AI and will maintain high standards for AI responsibility. They also discussed ongoing AI governance collaborations between the United States and Singapore. The Commerce Department issued a fact sheet covering current and future U.S.-Singapore collaboration on AI.

EEOC Appoints Deputy Chief Information Officer and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer

On June 3, 2024, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) appointed Sivaram Ghorakavi as its new Deputy Chief Information Officer and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer. Ghorakavi will manage daily information technology operations and provide professional direction for technology projects. He will also coordinate intradepartmental and cross-agency efforts on AI and adjacent issues.

CDAO Announces New Approach to Scaling Data, Analytics and AI Capabilities

On May 30, 2024, the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) announced a new approach to scaling data, analytics and AI capabilities called the Open Data and Applications Government-Owned Interoperable Repositories (Open DAGIR). This approach will enable industry and government to integrate data platforms, development tools, services and applications through a multi-vendor ecosystem that preserves government data ownership and industry intellectual property.

CDAO Announces New Leadership Hires

On May 22, 2024, the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) announced new leadership hires to lead the office's efforts to implement the Department of Defense's adoption of data, analytics and AI. The new hires consist of:

Garrett Berntsen, DCDAO for Mission Analytics

Eugene Kuznetsov, DCDAO for Enterprise Platforms and Services

Jock Padget, DCDAO for Advanced C2 Acceleration

Christopher Skaluba, Executive Director

Commerce Secretary Releases AI Safety Strategy, Announces Plan for Global Cooperation

On May 21, 2024, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo released a strategic vision for the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute (USAISI), which outlines the steps that the USAISI plans to take to advance AI safety and responsible innovation. The USAISI will conduct testing of advanced models to assess potential and emerging risks, develop evaluation guidelines and perform and coordinate technical research. Secretary Raimondo also announced that the USAISI will help launch a global scientific network for AI safety through engagement with AI Safety Institutes around the world. To further collaboration, AISI intends to convene a meeting of international Safety Institutes later this year in the San Francisco area.

NIST Launches ARIA Program to Assess AI Risks

On May 28, 2024, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) launched a new testing, evaluation, validation and verification (TEVV) program to help improve understanding of AI's capabilities and impacts. Assessing Risks and Impacts of AI (ARIA) aims to help organizations and individuals determine whether a given AI technology will be reliable and safe once deployed. ARIA will help develop a new set of methodologies and metrics for quantifying how well a system maintains safe functionality within societal contexts.

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.