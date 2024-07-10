In an article published in The Journal of Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Law, Partner Monica Grewal, Counsel Alexander Nemtzow and Associate Daniel Clark dive into the importance and increasing demand of effective IP management as the field of robotics continues to advance.

Excerpt: "Few technologies capture the imagination or loom so large in the public consciousness as robotics. A staple of science fiction and a driving force of industry, robots are undeniably fascinating and a mainstay of the modern economy. Through the twentieth century, robots moved from fiction to the factory floor and from the factory floor to the home. Today, the field of robotics is marked by significant advances in mechanical devices, control systems, tooling, and innovative deployments that leverage diverse technologies to perform equally diverse tasks. Now robotic applications abound in agriculture, medicine, defense, telecommunication, space exploration, among other fields."

