Community Spotlight – 'Teen Open Call' Art Exhibition At Graphite Arts Center

Beresford Booth is excited to share aspiring artist Eugenia Kvistad, daughter of attorney Michael Kvistad, will be sharing three of her paintings that were accepted in the upcoming exhibition "Teen Open Call" at The Gallery at Graphite Arts Center in downtown Edmonds. Do not miss this exhibition featuring incredibly talented young artists from our community!

"'Teen Open Call' is a non-theme specific art exhibit designed to give area teens a voice through creative expression. It celebrates the artistic abilities of teens (ages 13-19) in our community by showcasing youth art in a professional gallery setting at Graphite Arts Center for a 7-week exhibition." This open call provides teens with an opportunity to share their artwork with the public outside of the typical school environment. This is an exciting occasion for recognition...for teens pursuing a future in art, the open call can enhance college applications and improve scholarship opportunities.

Eugenia's creative journey has been guided by Tracey Fox of www.traceypaintedtoday.com, whose inspiring mentorship has been invaluable throughout the artistic process.

The exhibition will be open to the public October 10 – November 29, 2025, with viewing hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

"The Gallery at Graphite is a program of the non-profit Art Start NW and is located within the Graphite Arts Center which opened in 2022 in downtown Edmonds, WA. Since opening, The Gallery at Graphite has hosted 21 art exhibitions in its 760 sq ft modern gallery space. The focus of The Gallery is to curate exhibits which showcase a variety of talent, genres and artistic expressions. Their aim is to provide high quality art experience for their community. Graphite is open to the public Fridays and Saturdays 12-5 PM. Graphite Arts Center is also open the third Thursday of the month for Art Walk Edmonds, 5-8 PM. The mission of Graphite Arts Center is to be a creative art space where people feel welcomed and inspired. Their vision is to make art accessible. Please note that Graphite staff work an irregular schedule, and that the Graphite building is not open to the public on most days."

