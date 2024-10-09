New York Note: More Adams Charges, Aide Resignation, Arts & Culture Power 100, Client Spotlight

Prosecutor Suggests More Charges for Adams, Others

In a hearing last week, federal prosecutor Hagan Scotten said before a judge that additional charges are "possible" for Mayor Eric Adams and that it is "likely" that more defendants will be charged. In further comments, prosecutors accused the Mayor of witness tampering and provided background on the investigation. As he has several times before, the mayor asserted his innocence, and his lawyer, Alex Spiro, pressed the judge for a speedy trial date. The next hearing is tentatively scheduled for November 1st.

Top Adams Aide Resigns Amid Federal Investigation

Tim Pearson, one of Mayor Eric Adams' closest aides, resigned last week shortly after the Mayor's indictment. Some of his responsibilities included overseeing the city's migrant shelter contracts and controlling discretionary promotions within the Police Department. Along with the federal investigation into these security contracts, Pearson is also the subject of four sexual harassment lawsuits and two separate inquiries by the New York City Department of Investigation. Days after Pearson's exit, Schools Chancellor David Banks moved up his own resignation over two months to October 16th.

City and State's 2024 Arts & Culture Power 100

Rose Christ, Co-Chair of the Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies in New York Practice, has been named to City and State's 2024 Arts & Culture Power 100. City & State NY spotlighted the over $65 million secured for nonprofit clients in this year's city budget. The list also featured leaders from several CPS clients, including The Studio Museum in Harlem, the Apollo Theater, the Whitney Museum, the Met Opera, and City Parks Foundation.

Client Spotlight: Perelman Performing Arts Center

Following the close of its thrice-extended Cats: The Jellicle Ball, the Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) continues to activate the World Trade Center campus and Lower Manhattan with a variety of free and ticketed performing arts events. In its inaugural year, PAC NYC:

Welcomed nearly 200,000 guests into its theaters and public spaces;

Thanked over 3,000 educators and first-responders through access and discounted tickets;

Shared its shows with over 5,000 young professionals through 30Under30 ticket initiative savings program; and

Hosted 238 free shows on its Lobby Stage, including artists from 27 countries.

Next up, PAC NYC is presenting a weeklong Icons of Culture Festival, with trailblazers in music, comedy, film, sports, and more to talk about pushing boundaries, making a mark, and elevating the everyday to the iconic.

