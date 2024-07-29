Ten Minute Interview: Art Ownership (Video)

Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of Foley's Family Offices group, sits down with Lindsey Birch, associate and member of our Intellectual Property practice group, for a 10-minute interview to discuss art ownership. During the interview, Lindsey explained what constitutes ownership of art, and what steps can be taken to mitigate any future risks regarding title.

