FinCEN Narrows Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting Requirements

Article Insights

McDermott Will & Schulte are most popular: within Government, Public Sector, Privacy and Consumer Protection topic(s)

Overview

The US Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued a final rule (the Final Rule)1 permanently narrowing the scope of reporting required under the beneficial ownership information (BOI) reporting regime of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) that FinCEN put in place through an interim final rule issued March 26, 2025 (the Interim Final Rule).2 The Final Rule largely adopts the Interim Final Rule as originally issued, with several additional changes favorable to US persons. Notably, the Final Rule retains the Interim Final Rule’s treatment of foreign pooled investment vehicles, which requires such entities to report only a single non-US person with substantial control, if any. The Final Rule is effective August 14, 2026.

In depth

The Final Rule makes four important changes to BOI reporting requirements:

Domestic reporting companies. As under the Interim Final Rule, entities previously defined as “domestic reporting companies” remain exempt from the definition of “reporting company” and the CTA’s reporting requirements. Any entity created by the filing of a document with a secretary of state or similar office has no obligation to file or update BOI reports with FinCEN.

As under the Interim Final Rule, entities previously defined as “domestic reporting companies” remain exempt from the definition of “reporting company” and the CTA’s reporting requirements. Any entity created by the filing of a document with a secretary of state or similar office has no obligation to file or update BOI reports with FinCEN. Foreign reporting companies. “Reporting company” continues to include only entities previously defined as “foreign reporting companies” (i.e., entities formed under the law of a foreign country and registered to do business in any state or tribal jurisdiction by filing a document with a secretary of state or similar office). Foreign reporting companies continue to have BOI report filing obligations, unless otherwise exempt.

“Reporting company” continues to include only entities previously defined as “foreign reporting companies” (i.e., entities formed under the law of a foreign country and registered to do business in any state or tribal jurisdiction by filing a document with a secretary of state or similar office). Foreign reporting companies continue to have BOI report filing obligations, unless otherwise exempt. US-person beneficial owners and company applicants. As under the Interim Final Rule, foreign reporting companies are exempt from reporting the BOI of any US-person beneficial owners, and US persons are exempt from providing BOI to foreign reporting companies. The Final Rule extends this exemption to US person company applicants as well. Foreign reporting companies need not report and US person company applicants need not provide company applicant information. Foreign reporting companies that only have US persons as beneficial owners are not required to report any beneficial owners. The Final Rule also eliminates the standing obligation to update or correct information underlying a previously obtained FinCEN identifier for US persons.

As under the Interim Final Rule, foreign reporting companies are exempt from reporting the BOI of any US-person beneficial owners, and US persons are exempt from providing BOI to foreign reporting companies. The Final Rule extends this exemption to US person company applicants as well. Foreign reporting companies need not report and US person company applicants need not provide company applicant information. Foreign reporting companies that only have US persons as beneficial owners are not required to report any beneficial owners. The Final Rule also eliminates the standing obligation to update or correct information underlying a previously obtained FinCEN identifier for US persons. Foreign pooled investment vehicles. The special rule for foreign pooled investment vehicles is unchanged from the Interim Final Rule: Such an entity must report the BOI of one individual with substantial control that is not a US person. If there is no non-US person that exercises substantial control, then the entity does not need to report a beneficial owner. If there are multiple non-US persons with substantial control, the entity must report the BOI of the individual with “the greatest authority over the strategic management of the entity.”

The Final Rule also addresses BOI already reported to FinCEN by entities and US persons that are no longer required to report information. FinCEN intends to delete information that it reasonably believes relates to US persons or to domestic entities no longer subject to reporting based on the type of identifying document reported (e.g., a US passport or state-issued driver’s license) or other indicia of domestic status. FinCEN will not provide case-by-case confirmation that any particular company’s or individual’s BOI has been deleted but will post notice on its website once the deletion process is complete. FinCEN cautions that this cleanup is intended to be one time; BOI included in a filing made more than 180 days after the Final Rule’s publication is not expected to be deleted going forward.

Footnotes

1 Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting Requirement Revision, 91 Fed. Reg. 52508 (Aug. 14, 2026), https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/08/14/2026-16576/beneficial-ownership-information-reporting-requirement-revision.

2 Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting Requirement Revision and Deadline, 90 Fed. Reg. 13688 (Mar. 26, 2025), https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/03/26/2025-05199/beneficial-ownership-information-reporting-requirement-revision-and-deadline-extension.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.