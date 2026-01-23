The New Sheriff Is In Town – AMLA Officially Received Supervisory Powers From EBA

As of 1 January 2026, the Authority for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AMLA) has taken over the AML/CFT-related powers and mandates from the European Banking Authority (EBA) (see also AMLA's press release).

As of 1 January 2026, the Authority for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AMLA) has taken over the AML/CFT-related powers and mandates from the European Banking Authority (EBA) (see also AMLA's press release).

With this formal handover AMLA has officially become the new "watchdog" for topics of AML, particularly for the financial sector, across the entire European Union. In this new role, AMLA will be the responsible lawmaker for EU-wide common supervisory practices which will be mandatory for all obliged entities in the EU.

As part of its mandate contained in its own AMLA-Regulation ((EU) 2024/1620) AMLA will:

directly supervise 40 particularly AML-relevant financial institutions;

indirectly supervise all financial and non-financial obliged entities;

facilitate harmonized and convergent implementation of the new AML Single Rulebook for a level playing field;

coordinate all EU Financial Intelligence Units.

However, all publications, guidelines and standards by EBA regarding AML/CFT will remain applicable and in force, until AMLA will issue replacements. Of course, EBA will still consider any risks resulting from money laundering or terrorism financing within its regular prudential supervision (e.g., licensing procedures, risk management or fit and proper assessments).

Stay tuned for further details in our upcoming FinRegNews series on the new upcoming EU AML regime.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.