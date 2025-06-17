Navigating U.S. Policy Shifts In The Critical Minerals Sector (Video)

We are pleased to share the presentation slide deck and a recording of Akin's recently presented webinar, "Navigating U.S. Policy Shifts in the Critical Minerals Sector."

The dynamic discussion explored the rapidly evolving policy landscape for the critical minerals sector, including the following key topics:

The Executive Orders that affect the strategically important critical minerals sector: Overview of the most recent executive orders affecting stakeholders, with a particular focus on supply chain resilience issues.

What you need to know about tariffs and Section 232 investigations: Analyze recent government actions—including Section 232 investigations and Executive Orders—that are reshaping international trade in critical minerals and redefining what materials are considered "critical."

New financing pathways and public-private partnership: Examine emerging trends in government-backed financing and incentives aimed at accelerating domestic mineral production and processing, and how mining companies and investors can leverage these opportunities.

Panelists included Ike Emehelu, Devin Sikes, Chris Treanor and Laura Konkel.

