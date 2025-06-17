ARTICLE
17 June 2025

Navigating U.S. Policy Shifts In The Critical Minerals Sector (Video)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
We are pleased to share the presentation slide deck and a recording of Akin's recently presented webinar, "Navigating U.S. Policy Shifts in the Critical Minerals Sector."
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Ike Emehelu,Devin S. Sikes,Laura Konkel
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

We are pleased to share the presentation slide deck and a recording of Akin's recently presented webinar, "Navigating U.S. Policy Shifts in the Critical Minerals Sector."

The dynamic discussion explored the rapidly evolving policy landscape for the critical minerals sector, including the following key topics:

  • The Executive Orders that affect the strategically important critical minerals sector: Overview of the most recent executive orders affecting stakeholders, with a particular focus on supply chain resilience issues.
  • What you need to know about tariffs and Section 232 investigations: Analyze recent government actions—including Section 232 investigations and Executive Orders—that are reshaping international trade in critical minerals and redefining what materials are considered "critical."
  • New financing pathways and public-private partnership: Examine emerging trends in government-backed financing and incentives aimed at accelerating domestic mineral production and processing, and how mining companies and investors can leverage these opportunities.

Panelists included Ike Emehelu, Devin Sikes, Chris Treanor and Laura Konkel.

1638172a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ike Emehelu
Ike Emehelu
Photo of Devin S. Sikes
Devin S. Sikes
Photo of Christopher Treanor
Christopher Treanor
Person photo placeholder
Laura Konkel
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More