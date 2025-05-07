ARTICLE
7 May 2025

New Executive Order: Enhancing Offshore Critical Mineral Development

CS
Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

Contributor

Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP logo

Cravath has been known as one of the premier U.S. law firms for two centuries. Each of our practice areas is highly regarded, and our lawyers are recognized around the world for their commitment to the representation of our clients'​ interests. Our primary areas of practice include: corporate, litigation, tax, executive compensation and benefits and trusts and estates.

Explore Firm Details
On May 1, 2025, Cravath prepared a memo for its clients entitled "New Executive Order: Enhancing Offshore Critical Mineral Development," which examines the recently issued executive order...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Andrew Compton,Will Kim, and April Kent

On May 1, 2025, Cravath prepared a memo for its clients entitled "New Executive Order: Enhancing Offshore Critical Mineral Development," which examines the recently issued executive order, "Unleashing America's Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources." The order outlines the administration's policy objectives for the United States to become a leader in seabed mineral development and mandates certain actions to be undertaken by various federal agencies over the next 60 days in advancement of these policy objectives, including expediting the permitting process for seabed mining, developing a plan to map priority areas of the seabed, and engaging with key partners and allies to jointly develop seabed mineral resources.

Please click here to read the memo.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Andrew Compton
Andrew Compton
Photo of Will Kim
Will Kim
Photo of April Kent
April Kent
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More