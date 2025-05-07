On May 1, 2025, Cravath prepared a memo for its clients entitled "New Executive Order: Enhancing Offshore Critical Mineral Development," which examines the recently issued executive order, "Unleashing America's Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources." The order outlines the administration's policy objectives for the United States to become a leader in seabed mineral development and mandates certain actions to be undertaken by various federal agencies over the next 60 days in advancement of these policy objectives, including expediting the permitting process for seabed mining, developing a plan to map priority areas of the seabed, and engaging with key partners and allies to jointly develop seabed mineral resources.

Please click here to read the memo.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.