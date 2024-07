John Manley joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the mining investment landscape in Canada as countries around the world put their national interests first.

John Manley joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the mining investment landscape in Canada as countries around the world put their national interests first. He says that we need to increasingly think about how Canadian interests can be served, especially in maximizing the critical minerals value chain.

