EC/Gulf Port Strike Update

There is growing concern about a potential labor strike at US East and Gulf Coast ports, as negotiations between the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) remain deadlocked. COSCO, a major shipping company, has preemptively halted new inland rail (IPI) bookings from these ports starting October 1, signaling fears that a strike may occur. COSCO has also decided to cancel existing bookings one week before their earliest receiving date (ERD) if a strike seems imminent. ILA leader Harold Daggett has taken a firm stance, rejecting automation and demanding better wages and healthcare, while criticizing the USMX for corporate greed. This hardline approach has increased the likelihood of a strike, with industry experts like Stephanie Loomis warning that all signs point to a historic work stoppage, potentially the first of its kind since 1977. Loomis also noted that wage demands of up to 78% are unrealistic, and that the ILA's position on automation is a reversal from previous agreements. With the strike deadline looming, political factors complicate the situation, as the ILA rejects government intervention, even as shippers hope for White House action. However, the upcoming US election limits the likelihood of significant government involvement, despite the Taft-Hartley Act being a potential tool to delay a strike. The stakes are high, with a strike expected to disrupt peak shipping season and create backlogs that could take weeks to clear. (Source: The Load Star)



