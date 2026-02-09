Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure M&A Activity — February 2026

January 14, 2026: Earth Savers, provider of lighting services for commercial, industrial, and health care facilities, was acquired by Energy Management Collaborative for an undisclosed amount.

Recent M&A Activity in the SEI Space:

January 14, 2026: Earth Savers, provider of lighting services for commercial, industrial, and health care facilities, was acquired by Energy Management Collaborative for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Energy Management Collaborative strengthens its presence in health care while staying true to its commitment to customer success.

January 16, 2026: Mid America Agri Products / Wheatland, operator of an ethanol production plant catering to customers nationwide and the local farming community that offers ethanol, wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and carbon dioxide with carbon capture, was acquired by Vitol for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition strengthens Vitol's position in the North American biofuels market to continue delivering value to its customers and partners.

January 22, 2026: Hecate Energy, developer of renewable projects intended to provide green power to utilities, cities, universities, and major corporations, reached a definitive agreement with Energy Growth Holdings to undergo a reverse merger, resulting in the combined entity trading on the Nasdaq Exchange under the ticker symbol HCTE. Previously, Repsol sold its 40% stake in the company to an undisclosed buyer for $131 million on July 25, 2025.

