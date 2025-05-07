Rose On Pryor Cashman's Thriving "Midsize Advantage"

Pryor Cashman's Managing Partner, David Rose, was featured in Above the Law discussing the firm's continued success and why the midsize law firm model remains both competitive and compelling — for clients and attorneys alike.

In the article, "Pryor Cashman's Managing Partner On The 'Midsize Advantage' That's Helping His Firm Thrive," David emphasized the firm's independent growth strategy, rejecting merger pressures in favor of handpicked lateral hires that meet client needs and preserve firm culture:

"We don't hire to meet headcount targets — we hire when it makes sense strategically to build our firm's depth and capabilities."

David explained that the "midsize advantage" offers clients direct access to senior attorneys, more responsive service, and better value:

"Clients aren't paying for layers of lawyers; they're getting efficient, senior-level counsel from professionals who know their business."

When asked about the outlook for midsize firms in a consolidating industry, David was confident:

"Midsize firms like ours that prioritize top-tier representation, personalized service, and strategic flexibility aren't just surviving — they're thriving."

