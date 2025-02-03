ARTICLE
3 February 2025

Private Equity Exits Likely To Increase In 2025

R
Riveron

Contributor

Riveron logo

Founded in 2006, Riveron professionals simplify and solve complex business problems. We partner with CFOs, private equity firms, and other stakeholders to maximize outcomes.

Riveron teams bring industry perspective and a full suite of solutions focused on the office of the CFO, M&A, and distress.

In 2023, the company was acquired by affiliates of Kohlberg & Company from H.I.G. Capital – which is continuing its partnership with Riveron through a minority investment. Riveron has 18 global offices.

Explore Firm Details
Improving market conditions for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in 2025 are likely to lead to an increase in exits by private equity firms.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Alex Shahidi

Improving market conditions for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in 2025 are likely to lead to an increase in exits by private equity firms. This will be welcome news in an environment where private equity hold periods increased from 3 to 5 years to more than 7 years for North American private equity funds, the longest hold period since 2000.

At Riveron, we've seen a significant increase in sell-side due diligence from our private equity clients during the past two to three months, whereby portfolio companies are prepared for sale processes. We expect sell-side preparation to continue to increase over the next several months.

1577124a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alex Shahidi
Alex Shahidi
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More