Private Equity Exits Likely To Increase In 2025

Improving market conditions for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in 2025 are likely to lead to an increase in exits by private equity firms. This will be welcome news in an environment where private equity hold periods increased from 3 to 5 years to more than 7 years for North American private equity funds, the longest hold period since 2000.
At Riveron, we've seen a significant increase in sell-side due diligence from our private equity clients during the past two to three months, whereby portfolio companies are prepared for sale processes. We expect sell-side preparation to continue to increase over the next several months.
