ARTICLE
7 August 2025

REMINDER: Enroll In EDGAR Next By September 12th

SR
Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

Contributor

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP logo
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Adriana Schwartz,Brandon S. Gold,Joseph Valerio
+1 Authors
As a reminder, in 2024, the SEC adopted amendments to the rules and forms related to its EDGAR filing system that will impact the way all filers access and manage their EDGAR accounts and make electronic filings with the SEC. In order to avoid interruption in the ability to make filings, existing filers will need to enroll in EDGAR Next no later than Sep. 12, 2025.

Please refer to our client Alert for instructions on how to enroll.

The SEC has published additional materials relating to EDGAR Next and enrollment on the below websites:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adriana Schwartz
Adriana Schwartz
Photo of Brandon S. Gold
Brandon S. Gold
Photo of Arelys Reyes
Arelys Reyes
Person photo placeholder
Joseph Valerio
