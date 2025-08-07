REMINDER: Enroll In EDGAR Next By September 12th

As a reminder, in 2024, the SEC adopted amendments to the rules and forms related to its EDGAR filing system that will impact the way all filers access and manage their EDGAR accounts and make electronic filings with the SEC. In order to avoid interruption in the ability to make filings, existing filers will need to enroll in EDGAR Next no later than Sep. 12, 2025 .

Please refer to our client Alert for instructions on how to enroll.

Additional Resources

The SEC has published additional materials relating to EDGAR Next and enrollment on the below websites:

