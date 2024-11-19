ARTICLE
19 November 2024

Private Market Talks: Scoping Out Secondaries With Portfolio Advisor's Liz Campbell (Podcast)

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

Proskauer Rose LLP logo
The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode, we are thrilled to be joined by Liz Campbell, Chief Investment Officer at Portfolio Advisors, a global private asset manager specializing in the US middle market.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Peter J. Antoszyk
Authors

In this episode, we are thrilled to be joined by Liz Campbell, Chief Investment Officer at Portfolio Advisors, a global private asset manager specializing in the US middle market. Together with its parent company FS Investments, Portfolio Advisors manages over $82 billion in assets, giving Liz unparalleled insights into today's private market landscape.

During this episode, we take a deep dive into the secondaries market and the major forces driving its explosive growth. We talk about the pros and cons of continuation funds and the dynamic evolution of secondaries into new sectors. To close, we get Liz's perspective on what makes a great CIO. Tune in for an in-depth, expert view on private markets and the future of secondaries!

Private Market Talks: Scoping Out Secondaries With Portfolio Advisor's Liz Campbell

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Peter J. Antoszyk
Peter J. Antoszyk
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More