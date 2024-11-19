Private Market Talks: Scoping Out Secondaries With Portfolio Advisor's Liz Campbell (Podcast)

In this episode, we are thrilled to be joined by Liz Campbell, Chief Investment Officer at Portfolio Advisors, a global private asset manager specializing in the US middle market. Together with its parent company FS Investments, Portfolio Advisors manages over $82 billion in assets, giving Liz unparalleled insights into today's private market landscape.

During this episode, we take a deep dive into the secondaries market and the major forces driving its explosive growth. We talk about the pros and cons of continuation funds and the dynamic evolution of secondaries into new sectors. To close, we get Liz's perspective on what makes a great CIO. Tune in for an in-depth, expert view on private markets and the future of secondaries!

Private Market Talks: Scoping Out Secondaries With Portfolio Advisor's Liz Campbell

