13 February 2026

One Minute Matters [Video]: What Are The Biggest Legal Challenges For The Automotive Industry In 2026? (With Laura Baucus)

Dykema

The Automotive industry is navigating complexities with tariffs, connected vehicle data privacy, AI liability, and more. But which issues matter most to you?
Laura Baucus
Take Dykema's Automotive Trends Survey now: https://lnkd.in/gDMNBmpx

  • Takes less than five minutes
  • Covers 10 critical practice areas
  • You'll receive the full report with industry benchmarking

Your insights will help shape our 2026 Automotive Trends Report and drive the conversations at our 2026 Automotive Legal Summit.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Laura Baucus
