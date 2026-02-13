ARTICLE
13 February 2026

Episode 369 - Spanberger's Virginia: Can The Moderate Line Hold? (Podcast)

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Explore Firm Details
Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, the first woman to hold the office, is just weeks into her first term and already facing a high-velocity legislative session under unified Democratic control.
United States Virginia Law Department Performance
Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor’s articles from Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Property industries
Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property, Family and Matrimonial, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, the first woman to hold the office, is just weeks into her first term and already facing a high-velocity legislative session under unified Democratic control. As lawmakers move quickly on long-standing priorities, can the self-described moderate governor hold Virginia's political "purple" center, or will progressives pull the state left? As the 2026 midterms approach, could Virginia offer an early preview of how governing realities collide with electoral politics? Featuring Public Strategies' Howard Schweitzer (DC), Julia Hammond (VA), and Heidi Hertz (VA).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More