Episode 369 - Spanberger's Virginia: Can The Moderate Line Hold? (Podcast)

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, the first woman to hold the office, is just weeks into her first term and already facing a high-velocity legislative session under unified Democratic control. As lawmakers move quickly on long-standing priorities, can the self-described moderate governor hold Virginia's political "purple" center, or will progressives pull the state left? As the 2026 midterms approach, could Virginia offer an early preview of how governing realities collide with electoral politics? Featuring Public Strategies' Howard Schweitzer (DC), Julia Hammond (VA), and Heidi Hertz (VA).

