Episode 369 - Spanberger's Virginia: Can The Moderate Line Hold? (Podcast)

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.
Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, the first woman to hold
the office, is just weeks into her first term and already facing a
high-velocity legislative session under unified Democratic control.
As lawmakers move quickly on long-standing priorities, can the
self-described moderate governor hold Virginia's political
"purple" center, or will progressives pull the state
left? As the 2026 midterms approach, could Virginia offer an early
preview of how governing realities collide with electoral politics?
Featuring Public Strategies' Howard Schweitzer (DC), Julia
Hammond (VA), and Heidi Hertz (VA).
