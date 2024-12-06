Pioneers And Pathfinders: Ed Walters Returns (Podcast)

self

Pioneers and Pathfinders · Ed Walters Returns

We're pleased to welcome back Ed Walters, a thought leader in legal tech and innovation. Since Ed last spoke with us, he has become the chief strategy officer at vLex, which merged with Ed's previous company, Fastcase. vLex is a platform using AI solutions to streamline workflows and provide lawyers with greater access to knowledge and resources. About a year ago, the company launched Vincent AI, a legal intelligence platform that references real cases and materials from vLex's law library of over one billion legal documents. The tool is used by law firms, legal departments, and law schools around the world. In addition to his role at vLex, Ed continues to teach as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center and at Cornell Law School. He also writes on various topics about innovation in the legal industry.

Today, Ed talks about how Fastcase merged with vLex, the response to Vincent AI, and how he hopes generative AI will enhance access to justice and improve lawyer training.

