ARTICLE
26 September 2024

Client Conversations With Craig Budner: Interview With Alison Fragale, Organizational Psychologist, Professor, And Author (Podcast)

KG
K&L Gates

Contributor

K&L Gates logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore Firm Details
Alison Fragale is a research psychologist, award-winning professor at UNC Chapel Hill, international keynote speaker, and author who empowers ambitious women by providing...
United States Law Department Performance
Photo of Craig W. Budner
Authors

Alison Fragale is a research psychologist, award-winning professor at UNC Chapel Hill, international keynote speaker, and author who empowers ambitious women by providing them with science-based strategies to advocate for their own interests. In this episode of Client Conversations With Craig Budner, Alison discusses her newly released book, Likeable Badass: How Women Get the Success They Deserve, an evidence-based, ultra-practical read for every woman who is ready to take charge of their success. Alison provides valuable insights for all listeners, particularly women, on how to achieve their goals, excel in their careers, and be respected leaders, mentors, and colleagues.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Craig W. Budner
Craig W. Budner
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More