David Rose Named To 2025 Lawdragon 100 Managing Partners You Need To Know List

Pryor Cashman Managing Partner David C. Rose, a Partner in the firm's Litigation, Investment Management, and Media + Entertainment Groups and a member of the Firm's Executive Committee, has been named to the 2025 Lawdragon 100 Managing Partners You Need to Know list.

This annual guide honors managing partners who are redefining leadership in the legal profession – from founding and growing firms to driving innovation and shaping the culture and direction of their organizations. Lawdragon recognized David for his outstanding leadership at Pryor Cashman and his role in advancing the firm's strategic, measured growth while preserving the firm's identity as a leading independent mid-market powerhouse.

David is among a select group of managing partners nationwide celebrated for their ability to align client service with firm vision in a rapidly evolving legal landscape.

