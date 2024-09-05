Convention-al Wisdom: Report On The DNC & State Of The 2024 Presidential Race W/ Dee Martin (Podcast)

self

The Lobby Shop returns with guest Dee Martin, co-head of the Policy Resolution Group and host of sister podcast Madam Policy. Coming back from attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Dee discusses the energy inside the arena, the top takeaways from the convention and the policies that the Harris team will highlight in the post-Labor Day final stretch of the campaign. The team then talks about the role women voters will play and how abortion measures on several state ballots will drive turnout. Liam Donovan also provides a quick analysis on the impact of Harris' ascension on down-ballot races.

