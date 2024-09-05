ARTICLE
5 September 2024

Convention-al Wisdom: Report On The DNC & State Of The 2024 Presidential Race W/ Dee Martin (Podcast)

B
Bracewell

Contributor

Bracewell logo
infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.
Explore Firm Details
The Lobby Shop returns with guest Dee Martin, co-head of the Policy Resolution Group and host of sister podcast Madam Policy. Coming back from attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago...
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of E. Dee Martin
Photo of Liam P. Donovan
Photo of Paul Nathanson
Photo of Dylan Pasiuk
Photo of Joshua Zive
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Lobby Shop returns with guest Dee Martin, co-head of the Policy Resolution Group and host of sister podcast Madam Policy. Coming back from attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Dee discusses the energy inside the arena, the top takeaways from the convention and the policies that the Harris team will highlight in the post-Labor Day final stretch of the campaign. The team then talks about the role women voters will play and how abortion measures on several state ballots will drive turnout. Liam Donovan also provides a quick analysis on the impact of Harris' ascension on down-ballot races.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of E. Dee Martin
E. Dee Martin
Photo of Liam P. Donovan
Liam P. Donovan
Photo of Paul Nathanson
Paul Nathanson
Photo of Dylan Pasiuk
Dylan Pasiuk
Photo of Joshua Zive
Joshua Zive
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More