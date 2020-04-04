ARTICLE

Key Points

The government has pledged to prioritize investigations and prosecutions regarding alleged frauds related to coronavirus programs.

The False Claims Act is the government's primary enforcement tool to prosecute alleged fraud.

Companies can reduce their exposure to fraud enforcement actions by staying actively abreast of the government's rules and regulations regarding payment and, when those rules are ambiguous, adopting a reasonable interpretation of what those rules require and documenting the deliberative process.

Companies can further reduce exposure to liability by communicating to the government, in writing, their understanding of the underlying rules because courts find that if the government continues to pay notwithstanding an alleged breach, the breach is not likely material to the government's payment decision.

Companies can reduce their exposure to FCA retaliation actions by documenting the basis for employment terminations.

The False Claims Act (FCA) is the federal government's chief weapon to combat allegations of fraud against the federal government. It arms government law enforcement officials with a remedy of treble damages and civil penalties against those who are, at a minimum, recklessly disregardful or deliberately ignorant in making materially false claims to the government. It further empowers private citizens (known as relators) to sue on the government's behalf (known as qui tam actions) and obtain a substantial bounty if they prevail. It also contains a provision to protect employees, contractors and agents from adverse employment actions for engaging in efforts to stop or investigate FCA violations.

As the federal government prepares to spend more than two trillion dollars to stimulate the economy, and unemployment rates spike, the government and private whistleblowers are more likely to invoke the FCA.1Indeed, the Attorney General has already directed all U.S. Attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of coronavirus-related fraud schemes.2 The Attorney General has also urged the public to report any suspected fraud scheme.3 Likely targets of this enhanced scrutiny are those who care for the ill (hospitals, skilled nursing facilities), those who find and test new treatments (laboratories), those who manufacture and distribute supplies (pharma, durable medical equipment suppliers), those who formulate and produce vaccines (government contractors) and those who seek aid from the government to restore their businesses (small businesses).

There are some steps, however, that companies can undertake to reduce their exposure to liability under the FCA's substantive and retaliation provisions. As to the FCA substantive provisions, these steps include reviewing any guidance the government issues regarding qualifications to participate in these programs, and when the guidance is ambiguous, forming and documenting contemporaneous reasonable interpretations of what the government's guidance requires. Companies should also communicate, when appropriate, their interpretation to the government because if the government continues to pay on the claim, that tends to prove that any theoretical breach of a rule is not material to the government's payment decision. An affirmative response by the government should provide a dispositive defense to an FCA claim, but even definitively putting the government on express notice of the company's interpretation provides a valuable defense if the government does not oppose the interpretation. Finally, as to FCA retaliation provisions, companies should, prior to reductions in force, carefully document the basis for their actions to validate, when appropriate, that the reduction occurred as a result of the current economic crisis.

FCA Defenses Applicable To Recent COVID-19 Stimulus Legislation

Reasonable Interpretation of the Government's Rules

There is generally no FCA liability unless there is a violation of some statutory, regulatory or contractual provision. One challenge companies frequently confront is that as a condition of receiving payment from the government, they must affirmatively certify that they are operating in compliance with a substantial number of federal and state rules and regulations.

In normal times, the government's rules are frequently opaque and ambiguous. And when Congress and agencies must rush the legislative and rulemaking process, additional drafting errors occur. When statutes, regulations and contracts are ambiguous, companies confront exposure to liability if they act upon one interpretation of a rule and certify compliance with that rule while the government, or a company employee acting under the FCA's qui tam provisions, advances a different interpretation. When this occurs, the government or relators will contend that the company's certification is a false certification under the FCA.

The FCA, however, provides a valuable defense to this type of allegation. When FCA plaintiffs predicate their action upon an ambiguous rule, the majority of courts have refused to apply the FCA. Specifically, these courts rule that where defendant's conduct is based upon a reasonable interpretation of an ambiguous law, and the government has not provided any official alternative interpretation of the law to warn the defendant away from its reasonable interpretation, there is no FCA knowledge as a matter of law.4

Thus, if companies carefully study the relevant government rules governing payment and develop reasonable interpretations notwithstanding the underlying ambiguity, they will have a valuable defense to FCA liability. If the company has a reasonable interpretation, the government then must show that it has issued formal guidance¾such as official agency action or court decisions¾that the government contends should have warned the company away from its reasonable interpretation of the ambiguous rule. If the government cannot identify any, the case law instructs that the government should receive, if its interpretation of the rule is correct, no more than single damages on an overpayment claim, but not treble damages and substantial civil penalties under the FCA, because, under these circumstances, the government cannot satisfy the FCA's knowledge element.

Hence, companies can reduce their exposure to liability by:

Staying actively abreast of governmental rules and regulations regarding government payment and forming a reasonable understanding of what those rules require.

Communicating, when applicable, that understanding to the government whenever the issue arises (for example, in written correspondence with government representatives, routine audits, SEC filings or other public reports).

Monitoring official governmental pronouncements and court decisions to evaluate whether that guidance contains any information that would "warn" the company "away" from its reasonable interpretation.

Maintaining centralized and retrievable records of the rules, regulations and governmental guidance; communications with the government; and the company's deliberative process to interpret and apply those materials to the company's operations and claims submissions.

Understanding When Perceived Breaches Are Material to the Government's Payment Decisions

The FCA's materiality element also provides an additional valuable defense if the government or relator contends that the defendant falsely certified compliance to a wide array of government rules and regulations.

For a misrepresentation to create FCA liability, the misrepresentation must be material to the government's payment decision. Prior to the Supreme Court's ruling in Universal Health Servs. v. U.S. ex rel. Escobar,5 the majority of courts applied a strict objective materiality rule in determining when a misrepresentation is material to the government's payment decision.6 In Escobar, the Supreme Court reversed this body of FCA case law. It ruled that the actual behavior of the government can, and should, be reviewed because "materiality look[s] to the effect on the likely or actual behavior of the recipient of the alleged misrepresentation."7The Court elaborated that when the government pays a particular claim in full despite its actual knowledge that certain requirements were violated, the government's payment "is very strong evidence that these requirements are not material."8 The Court also noted that when the government generally, as a matter of course, in administration of the government's program or contract, pays a particular type of claim despite its knowledge that certain requirements were violated, and has signaled no change in position, the government's conduct under these circumstances "is strong evidence that the requirements are not material."9 Moreover, the Court, on two separate occasions—to ensure that its mandate was clear that it is the government's actual behavior that matters—rejected the government's position that materiality could be established if the government merely had the option to decline to pay if it was aware of the defendant's noncompliance.10

In light of Escobar and its progeny, the questions to ask in any FCA litigation to determine whether the relator can satisfy the FCA materiality element include:

When did the government first become aware of the allegations?

Did it learn of the allegations before the relator filed?

Did it learn after the relator filed?

What tangible actions occurred next?

Is payment overseen by an administrative agency where agency personnel exercise discretion regarding whether any sanction should be imposed in light of the relator's allegations?

Did the government impose any administrative sanction? For example, after review, did the government undertake action short of denial of payment (e.g., institute a corrective action plan, impose a civil monetary penalty)?

Did the government decline to impose any sanction?

Did the government continue to pay the claims?

Did the government continue to pay on claims that relate to the subject matter of the relator's complaint?

Did the government renew any existing contract?

Did the government pay any incentive payments or reward fees under the contract?

If the government is aware of the purported violation and does not seek repayment, or if the government investigates the purported violation administratively and elects to impose some lesser sanction, the company will likely possess a strong materiality defense under Escobar.

Defending FCA Retaliation Claims

Many companies affected by this COVID-19 crisis will have to reduce their workforce, perhaps substantially. The FCA empowers plaintiffs to file actions for wrongful retaliation. To succeed, plaintiffs must generally show that they were engaging in conduct protected under the FCA (i.e., actions to investigate or stop FCA violations); that the defendant knew the person was engaging in that conduct; and the defendant undertook an adverse employment action against the person because the person engaged in protected conduct.

In determining whether the adverse employment action was "because of" the person investigating or stopping an FCA violation, the majority of circuits have required that plaintiff show "but-for" causation.11 That is, plaintiff must show that but for the plaintiff engaging in protected conduct, the defendant would not have undertaken the adverse action.

But regardless of whether courts use a but-for standard or a contributing factor standard, there are steps companies can undertake to reduce exposure to a whistleblower retaliation claim. First, when reductions in force occur, companies should carefully document the basis for the reduction. This documentation should include why certain categories of employees are retained and others are discharged. Second, if employees have previously raised FCA-related concerns, companies should be aware that their line drawing is likely to receive heightened scrutiny if the employees fall into the group that is discharged and ensure that a contemporaneous record supports the reasonableness of the company's ultimate decision.

Conclusion

The two trillion dollar Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act will no doubt be a catalyst to a multitude of FCA lawsuits, just like any large federally funded program. By undertaking these steps related to understanding the legislation, forming reasonable interpretations regarding its meaning, communicating those interpretations to the government, when appropriate, and carefully documenting decisions associated with reductions in force, companies may substantially reduce their exposure to FCA liability.

