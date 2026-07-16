Teva And Polpharma Biologics Announce Global Licensing Agreement For Ocrelizumab Biosimilar For Multiple Sclerosis

On July 9, 2026, Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH (“Teva”) and Polpharma Biologics International AG (“Polpharma Biologics”) announced a global licensing agreement under which Teva will obtain exclusive rights to commercialize Polpharma Biologics’ proposed biosimilar to Genentech’s OCREVUS (ocrelizumab), including both intravenous and subcutaneous formulations, upon regulatory approval. The companies said the agreement is intended to combine Polpharma Biologics’ biosimilar development expertise with Teva’s commercial footprint and capabilities. Under the agreement, Polpharma Biologics will remain responsible for development and manufacturing of the biosimilar candidate, while Teva will handle regulatory submissions and, if approved, commercialization in the United States, Europe, Brazil, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, and Turkey.

Ocrelizumab, the active ingredient in OCREVUS, is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to target CD20-positive B cells. OCREVUS is indicated for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis and primary progressive multiple sclerosis. In the United States, the intravenous formulation is marketed as OCREVUS and the subcutaneous formulation as OCREVYS ZUNOVO, while in the European Union both formulations carry the OCREVUS name.