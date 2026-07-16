ARTICLE
16 July 2026

Teva And Polpharma Biologics Announce Global Licensing Agreement For Ocrelizumab Biosimilar For Multiple Sclerosis

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
Teva Pharmaceuticals and Polpharma Biologics have entered into a global licensing agreement for the commercialization of a biosimilar candidate to Genentech's OCREVUS (ocrelizumab), a treatment for multiple sclerosis. The agreement combines Polpharma Biologics' development expertise with Teva's commercial capabilities across major markets including the United States, Europe, and several other territories. Under the terms, Polpharma Biologics will handle development and manufacturing while Teva manages regul
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Zachariah Holmes
Zachariah Holmes’s articles from Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries
Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular:
  • within Criminal Law topic(s)

On July 9, 2026, Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH (“Teva”) and Polpharma Biologics International AG (“Polpharma Biologics”) announced a global licensing agreement under which Teva will obtain exclusive rights to commercialize Polpharma Biologics’ proposed biosimilar to Genentech’s OCREVUS (ocrelizumab), including both intravenous and subcutaneous formulations, upon regulatory approval. The companies said the agreement is intended to combine Polpharma Biologics’ biosimilar development expertise with Teva’s commercial footprint and capabilities. Under the agreement, Polpharma Biologics will remain responsible for development and manufacturing of the biosimilar candidate, while Teva will handle regulatory submissions and, if approved, commercialization in the United States, Europe, Brazil, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, and Turkey.

Ocrelizumab, the active ingredient in OCREVUS, is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to target CD20-positive B cells. OCREVUS is indicated for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis and primary progressive multiple sclerosis. In the United States, the intravenous formulation is marketed as OCREVUS and the subcutaneous formulation as OCREVYS ZUNOVO, while in the European Union both formulations carry the OCREVUS name.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Zachariah Holmes
Zachariah Holmes
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More