FDA PCAC Recommends Six Peptides For The 503A Bulks List: What Compounding Pharmacies Need To Know

On July 23-24, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (PCAC) held one of the most closely watched meetings in recent years...

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On July 23-24, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (PCAC) held one of the most closely watched meetings in recent years, and its recommendations could shape the future of peptide compounding for years to come. After two days of presentations, scientific debate, public testimony, and committee deliberations, PCAC voted to recommend that six of the seven nominated peptides be added to the Section 503A Bulks List. Specifically, the committee voted in favor of BPC-157, KPV, TB-500, MOTS-c, Epitalon and Semax, while recommending against the addition of Emideltide.

For compounding pharmacies, these votes represent an important milestone, but not the finish line. PCAC’s recommendations do not immediately authorize pharmacies to compound these peptides, nor do they change the current legal landscape. FDA must still complete the formal rulemaking process before any of these substances are officially added to the 503A Bulks List. Until then, pharmacies should continue operating under the existing regulatory framework.

Notably, while the votes understandably generated excitement throughout the industry, the meeting was about much more than seven individual peptides. In many respects, the committee spent as much time discussing the future of peptide regulation as it did discussing the peptides themselves. The conversations offered valuable insight into how FDA, committee members, healthcare providers and industry stakeholders view compounded peptides and the role compounding pharmacies may play moving forward.

A Different Conversation Than Many Expected

Many parties with vested interests in the PCAC meeting outcome expected the discussion to center almost exclusively on the scientific evidence supporting each peptide. Instead, the meeting quickly evolved into a broader debate over regulatory policy, patient access and public health. Committee members repeatedly found themselves balancing traditional regulatory principles against the practical realities of today’s marketplace.

FDA consistently emphasized that many of the nominated peptides suffer from limited characterization, insufficient safety data, limited evidence of effectiveness and incomplete historical information regarding their use in compounding. Those concerns formed the foundation of FDA’s recommendations against adding each of the nominated peptides to the Section 503A Bulks List. Throughout both days, FDA repeatedly cautioned that uncertainty surrounding these substances makes meaningful regulatory oversight significantly more difficult.

Many committee members, however, viewed the statutory standard differently. Several members emphasized that the question before them was not whether these peptides satisfy the rigorous requirements applicable to a new drug approval (i.e., safety and efficacy), but whether they satisfy the criteria established under Section 503A for inclusion on the Bulks List. That distinction became one of the defining themes of the meeting and ultimately may have influenced the committee’s votes.

The Gray Market Dominated the Discussion

Perhaps the most striking aspect of the meeting was how frequently the discussion returned to the existence of an expanding gray market for peptides. Physicians, pharmacists, researchers, manufacturers, patient advocates and committee members repeatedly emphasized what many in the industry already know: patients are increasingly seeking out these products regardless of whether licensed pharmacies can compound them, often turning to sources selling peptides of questionable identity and quality.

Numerous speakers argued that refusing to add peptides to the Section 503A Bulks List would not eliminate patient demand. Instead, they maintained that patients would simply continue purchasing products from online vendors, research chemical suppliers or other unregulated sources that operate outside the traditional pharmacy system. From their perspective, the question was not whether patients would use peptides, but whether they would obtain them through licensed healthcare professionals or through an unregulated marketplace.

That discussion appeared to resonate with several committee members. Multiple members explained that allowing compounding through licensed pharmacies could provide patients with physician oversight, pharmacist involvement, improved product quality and greater accountability than currently exists in the gray market. Regardless of agreement with that policy position, it clearly became a significant factor during the committee’s deliberations.

FDA Remained Focused on Science and Characterization

Although the gray market discussion received considerable attention, FDA remained focused on a much different issue. Throughout nearly every peptide presentation, FDA repeatedly returned to concerns regarding characterization. This concern stems from the fact that many nominated peptides are identified only by common names, rather than a United States Adopted Names Council (USAN), International Nonproprietary Name (INN), or International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) name, and from the absence of a Unites States Pharmacopeia (USP) drug substance monograph. In FDA’s view, many of these nominated substances are not sufficiently defined to allow consistent regulatory oversight.

The agency explained that different manufacturers may market different materials under the same peptide name. Questions regarding amino acid sequences, impurities, salt forms, manufacturing methods and product specifications repeatedly surfaced during the FDA’s presentations. FDA emphasized that these uncertainties make it difficult to establish meaningful quality standards and complicate any assessment of safety or effectiveness.

Those concerns extended beyond chemistry, however. FDA also repeatedly noted that available clinical evidence was generally limited, human studies were often small and many publications lacked sufficient detail regarding dosing, formulation or study design. Although FDA acknowledged that additional information had been submitted to the public docket following the deadline for the information to be considered by the committee, agency representatives explained that all comments and material received in the docket would be evaluated during the rulemaking process, even though some information was not provided to PCAC members in their briefing materials.

Committee Members Wanted a Different Regulatory Approach

One of the more interesting developments was the committee’s repeated discussion regarding whether FDA’s analysis was applying the appropriate legal standard. Several members openly questioned whether FDA was inappropriately evaluating these nominations as though they were new drug applications rather than nominations for the 503A Bulks List.

Those committee members emphasized that Congress created Section 503A to address individualized patient care through pharmacy compounding, not to duplicate the new drug approval process. They acknowledged that additional clinical research would be beneficial, but several members expressed the view that the absence of large randomized clinical trials should not necessarily preclude inclusion on the Section 503A Bulks List when the statutory criteria can otherwise be satisfied. This position is bolstered by the fact that peptides are generally not novel or patentable, limiting a sponsor's ability to recoup investment in clinical trials and thereby reducing the incentive to pursue the investigational new drug application (IND) process.

However, committee members who voted against inclusion did consistently point to limited human safety data, questions regarding effectiveness and inadequate characterization as reasons to reject the nominations. While the committee ultimately recommended six of the seven presented peptides for inclusion, the votes reflected genuine scientific and regulatory disagreement rather than unanimous support.

Guardrails Were a Common Theme

Another recurring topic involved potential regulatorily-established safeguards that could accompany peptide compounding. Numerous speakers proposed limiting compounding to ingredients sourced from reputable manufacturers, encouraging adverse event reporting, improving product traceability and strengthening supply chain oversight. Many participants viewed those safeguards as an appropriate balance between patient access and patient safety.

FDA acknowledged many of those proposals but also explained the agency’s current statutory limitations based on the authorities Congress has provided it. Agency representatives noted that once a substance is added to the Section 503A Bulks List, FDA’s authority to impose additional conditions is relatively limited under the existing statutory framework. Likewise, FDA explained that Section 503A does not currently require pharmacies to report adverse events in the same manner as other regulated entities.

That exchange highlighted an important takeaway for pharmacies. Even if these peptides ultimately become eligible for compounding, discussions surrounding product quality, supply chain integrity, documentation and patient monitoring are unlikely to disappear and, in fact, they may receive even greater attention moving forward.

The Beginning of a Larger Regulatory Shift

This meeting will likely be remembered for more than the individual votes on seven peptides. It represented one of the most substantive public discussions in recent years regarding the future of peptide compounding, patient access and FDA’s role in regulating an increasingly complex marketplace. Both supporters and opponents agreed on one point: demand for peptides is real, and the regulatory framework surrounding these products is evolving.

Whether FDA ultimately adopts the committee’s recommendations remains to be seen. The agency will now review the committee’s recommendations, evaluate the extensive public comments submitted to the docket and proceed through formal rulemaking before reaching a final decision. That process will take time, and additional opportunities for stakeholder participation will likely follow. Significantly, FDA is not required to follow the recommendations of the PCAC, or any advisory committee, and the agency could ultimately revert to its original position that none of the seven peptides discussed should be included on the Section 503A Bulks List.

What This Means for Compounding Pharmacies Today

For now, the legal landscape for peptides has not changed. Pharmacies should not interpret the committee’s recommendations as authorization to begin compounding these peptides. Until FDA completes formal rulemaking, the existing regulatory restrictions remain in place.

At the same time, the meeting provides valuable insight into where FDA policy may be headed. The committee’s recommendations demonstrate that a majority of members were willing to distinguish the statutory requirements applicable to Section 503A from the evidentiary standards applicable to FDA-approved drugs. That distinction could become increasingly important as FDA evaluates the committee’s recommendations during the next phase of the rulemaking process.

The meeting also underscored that pharmacies seeking to compound peptides in the future should begin thinking beyond whether a peptide is ultimately added to the Section 503A Bulks List. FDA repeatedly emphasized concerns regarding characterization, product quality, supplier qualification and documentation. Pharmacies that eventually participate in this market should expect those issues to remain at the forefront of regulatory oversight.

For compounding pharmacies, the message is straightforward: this was an encouraging development for much of the peptide compounding community, but not the final chapter. It is the beginning of the next phase of an important regulatory process, and pharmacies would be well served to follow that process closely while continuing to comply with current law until FDA completes its work.

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