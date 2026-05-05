A Guide To Plaintiffs Litigation Playbook: Litigation Trends And Hot Topics Surrounding Medical Devices And Emerging Technologies

The global medical device market is continuing to grow, especially with the use of AI-enabled devices for on real-time diagnostic imaging, clinical decision support, and patient monitoring via wearable devices

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The global medical device market is continuing to grow, especially with the use of AI-enabled devices for on real-time diagnostic imaging, clinical decision support, and patient monitoring via wearable devices. With that growth, comes litigation from the plaintiffs’ bar who are increasingly looking to device manufacturers over other parties to recover for alleged injuries sustained by their clients.

Arnold & Porter partners Daniel Pariser and Julie du Pont and counsel Rachel Forman and Jocelyn Wiesner will discuss the intersection of emerging medical device technologies, regulations, and litigation risks; new trends and plaintiffs’ favorite tactics in medical device litigation; as well as company best practices for mitigating those risks. Whether your medical device company has a large or limited product liability litigation portfolio or is using or plans to use artificial intelligence/machine learning for its medical devices, this presentation will enable the company’s entire legal team — not only the litigators — to spot issues and mitigate risks before litigation begins and defend against filed claims.

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