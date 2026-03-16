ARTICLE
16 March 2026

Regulatory Horizons: What Life Sciences Companies Should Know About The BIOSECURE Act (Podcast)

B
BakerHostetler

Contributor

BakerHostetler logo
Recognized as one of the top firms for client service, BakerHostetler is a leading national law firm that helps clients around the world address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. With five core national practice groups — Business, Labor and Employment, Intellectual Property, Litigation, and Tax — the firm has more than 970 lawyers located in 14 offices coast to coast. BakerHostetler is widely regarded as having one of the country’s top 10 tax practices, a nationally recognized litigation practice, an award-winning data privacy practice and an industry-leading business practice. The firm is also recognized internationally for its groundbreaking work recovering more than $13 billion in the Madoff Recovery Initiative, representing the SIPA Trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Visit bakerlaw.com
Explore Firm Details
Today's topic is a big one: the BIOSECURE Act, signed into law on December 18, 2025, as part of the FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Winston S. Kirton and Adam Higgins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Winston S. Kirton’s articles from BakerHostetler are most popular:
  • in United States

Today's topic is a big one: the BIOSECURE Act, signed into law on December 18, 2025, as part of the FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act. The law restricts federal agencies, contractors, and grant recipients from procuring or using biotechnology equipment or services from what the statute calls “biotechnology companies of concern.” This is more than a procurement rule—it has broad implications for biopharma, device companies, CDMOs, CROs, genomics companies, and even research institutions relying on federal funds. Implementation timelines, designations, and compliance obligations are already starting to take shape.

Download Episode Transcript View All Episodes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Winston S. Kirton
Winston S. Kirton
Photo of Adam Higgins
Adam Higgins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More